It's toys vs technology in the 1st 'Toy Story 5' trailer, and the toys have an army of Buzz Lightyears

News
By published

'Toys are for play, but tech … is for everything!'

Toy Story 5 | Official Trailer | In Theaters June 19 - YouTube Toy Story 5 | Official Trailer | In Theaters June 19 - YouTube
Watch On

Our turbulent love/hate relationship with technology is something we all grapple with on a daily basis, and that struggle has now made it to the lovable old-school "Toy Story" gang in the first trailer released for Pixar's "Toy Story 5."

It's been seven years since director Josh Cooley’s ("Transformers One") "Toy Story 4," and here we're re-introduced to a Woody suffering from male pattern baldness who joins forces with Buzz Lightyear to rescue Andy's little sister, Bonnie, from the eerie glow of her addictive smart tablet. Along for the timely topical adventure are the usual fan favorites: Jessie, Forky, Slinky Dog, Hamm, Trixie and a legion of Buzz Lightyear action figures all striving to stop tech from taking over kids' lives.