It's toys vs technology in the 1st 'Toy Story 5' trailer, and the toys have an army of Buzz Lightyears

Our turbulent love/hate relationship with technology is something we all grapple with on a daily basis, and that struggle has now made it to the lovable old-school "Toy Story" gang in the first trailer released for Pixar's "Toy Story 5."

It's been seven years since director Josh Cooley’s ("Transformers One") "Toy Story 4," and here we're re-introduced to a Woody suffering from male pattern baldness who joins forces with Buzz Lightyear to rescue Andy's little sister, Bonnie, from the eerie glow of her addictive smart tablet. Along for the timely topical adventure are the usual fan favorites: Jessie, Forky, Slinky Dog, Hamm, Trixie and a legion of Buzz Lightyear action figures all striving to stop tech from taking over kids' lives.

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen are back to reprise their vocal roles as Woody and Buzz Lightyear, in addition to other returning cast members Joan Cusack, John Ratzenberger, Bonnie Hunt, Blake Clark, Wallace Shawn, and Tony Hale. Newcomers to the popular franchise are Greta Lee as the evil Lilypad game tablet and Conan O'Brien playing a hilarious potty training toy called Smarty Pants.