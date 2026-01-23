'For All Mankind' Season 5 shows off Martian motorbiking in Apple TV's 1st teaser trailer (video)

Bikers on Mars, but no mice in sight.

The countdown has begun… no, not for the upcoming Artemis II launch (slated for February), but for Apple TV's compelling space saga "For All Mankind," which will officially lift off for its 10-episode fifth season on March 27, 2026. And now, we’ve got a fresh teaser trailer, poster, and images to prove it.

a promo banner of a person riding on a Martian motorcycle

"For All Mankind" Season 5 lands on March 27, 2026. (Image credit: Apple TV)

According to the detailed synopsis, this latest season "picks up in the years since the Goldilocks asteroid heist. Happy Valley has grown into a thriving colony with thousands of residents and a base for new missions that will take us even further into the solar system. But with the nations of Earth now demanding law and order on the Red Planet, friction continues to build between the people who live on Mars and their former home."

"Everything that's happened has led to this moment," actor Joel Kinnaman’s astronaut Ed Baldwin narrates in the teaser as the first Martian, Alex Poletov Baldwin, streaks across dunes on a futuristic motorbike. "You’re gonna do things people can’t even fathom. It’s on you to make the next move."

a blonde female astronaut aboard a spaceship

All systems are go! "For All Mankind" Season 5 returns this spring! (Image credit: Apple TV)

"For All Mankind's" ensemble cast also includes Toby Kebbell, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña, and Wrenn Schmidt, beside new series regulars Mirelle Enos, Costa Ronin, Sean Kaufman, Ruby Cruz, and Ines Asserson.

Season 5 also showcases Barrett Carnahan as Marcus, a recent high school graduate residing on Mars, and Tyler Labine as a Mars Peacekeeper named Fred, both joining as recurring talent.

Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi are showrunners and executive producers with Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, in collaboration with Kira Snyder, David Weddle, Bradley Thompson, and Seth Edelstein.

an older man in a military suit and a smiling woman

Cynthy Wu and Joel Kinnaman star in "For All Mankind" Season 5 (Image credit: Apple TV)

Produced for Apple TV by Sony Pictures Television, Apple TV's "For All Mankind" Season 5 lands March 27, 2026, followed by new single episodes rolling out each Friday through May 29, 2026.

All four previous seasons of For All Mankind are now available to stream and binge exclusively on Apple TV.

