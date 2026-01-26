'Leave no one alive': It's Guardians vs the Viltrumites as 'Invincible' season 4 trailer finally gives us a release date (video)

Invincible Season 4 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

With some serious accolades providing a veritable hurricane in its creative sails, Prime Video’s superhero saga "Invincible" is soaring back for a fourth season starting on March 18, 2026, and Skybound Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios have just dropped a dynamic new trailer for fans.

This adult animated series, adapted from the award-winning Image Comics title by writer Robert Kirkman and artists Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley, has built a dominant fanbase since the show's inception back in 2021. The story centers around the continued evolution of the ambitious teen superhero Mark Grayson/Invincible (Steven Yeun), attempting to evade the violent history of his father, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons).

Last season saw Mark further developing his skills with Cecil (Walton Goggins) and the Guardians of the Globe in preparation for an imminent collision with an alien invasion force of Viltrumites.

"Invincible" Season 4 lands on Earth starting March 18 with a three-episode premiere (Image credit: Prime Video)

"Invincible" Season 3 was crowned as the most-watched animation season for Prime Video ever, which means the new batch of eight episodes arriving this spring is must-watch material.

Season 4 will find Earth recovering from catastrophe while an altered Mark battles to defend his planet and the people he loves, steering him to an inevitable clash with an otherworldly threat to his home planet. Hostile new villains encountered for this fourth action-stuffed outing are Thragg, Dinosaurus, and Universa.

"Invincible's" all-star vocal cast also includes Sandra Oh, Gillian Jacobs, Seth Rogen, Lee Pace, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill, Matthew Rhys, Danai Gurira, Chris Diamantopoulos, and Melise.

Produced by Skybound Animation Studio and executive produced by Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Catherine Winder, Seth Rogen, and Evan Goldberg,

"Invincible" Season 4 blasts exclusively onto the Prime Video platform beginning on March 18, 2026, with a three-episode premiere.