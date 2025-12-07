How to watch 'The War Between the Land and the Sea': stream the 'Doctor Who' spin-off online and from anywhere

'The War Between the Land and the Sea': Key information • Date: Sundays from December 7

" The War Between the Land and the Sea " is the latest spin-off from British sci-fi institution "Doctor Who". Following in the footsteps of "Torchwood", "The Sarah Jane Adventures", and "Class", this five-part standalone drama pits the human race against some familiar underwater foes. This guide will tell you everything you need to know to tune in when earth and water collide...

The Sea Devils (or, to give them their more accurate, less pejorative title, Homo Aqua) first appeared opposite the Third Doctor (Jon Pertwee) in 1972. Closely related to reptilian "Who" villains the Silurians, they're a tad miffed about the way humanity has been treating the oceans, and — when they decide to reveal themselves to the world — end up kicking off an international crisis.

But with the Doctor seemingly busy elsewhere in time and space, this is one problem the human race will have to solve for themselves. UNIT, led by the returning Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave), will inevitably come to the fore, but it's a lowly operative named Barclay (Russell Tovey) who'll hold the fate of surface-dwellers in his hands. He's the unlikely choice to front the negotiations with a Homo Amphibia representative named Salt (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), and the pair go on to form a tight, possibly romantic bond — all against the backdrop of a potential world war.

So, as battle lines are drawn for the BBC's latest jaunt to the Whoniverse, here's everything you need to know to watch "The War Between the Land and the Sea" online, wherever you are in the world.

How to watch 'The War Between the Land and the Sea' for free in the UK

New episodes of "The War Between the Land and the Sea" will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer on Sundays from 8.30 pm BST (Monday at 1:30 AM ET), starting with a double-bill on December 7. You'll also be able to watch the story unfold for free on terrestrial channel BBC One.

Both options are FREE to view if you have a valid UK TV Licence.

BBC iPlayer is a dream come true for "Doctor Who" fans. On top of its vast library of almost every surviving episode from the classic sci-fi show's 62-year run, the streamer is home to spin-off shows "Torchwood", "The Sarah Jane Adventures", "Class" and "Tales of the TARDIS". You can also enjoy behind-the-scenes documentary series "Doctor Who Confidential" and "Doctor Who Unleashed", watch Professor Brian Cox exploring "The Science of Doctor Who", and get some culture with "Doctor Who at the Proms". Travelling outside the UK in December? You can always use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer from wherever you are. Read on to find out more.

How to watch 'The War Between the Land and the Sea' from anywhere

If you're a UK resident travelling overseas (or maybe underseas?) right now, you can still watch "The War Between the Land and the Sea" for FREE on BBC iPlayer. Unfortunately, geoblocking restrictions mean that iPlayer doesn't work outside of the UK, but a VPN can solve that problem...

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream your favourite content from anywhere. These simple pieces of software can change your IP address, allowing you to access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were sitting on your sofa back home.

How to watch 'The War Between the Land and the Sea' in the US and elsewhere

Although the three David Tennant specials and the two Ncuti Gatwa seasons of "Doctor Who" streamed on Disney+ at the same time they debuted on iPlayer in the UK, fans in the US, Canada, Australia, and elsewhere will have to wait a little longer to watch "The War Between the Land and the Sea".

While the platform will definitely air the spin-off show — it's the final component of the BBC/Disney co-production deal on "Who" — all we know about timing is that it will be "2026".

Remember: Brits away from home right now can use NordVPN to access BBC iPlayer while travelling abroad. You'll need an iPlayer account (free) and a valid TV Licence.

'The War Between the Land and the Sea' official trailers

Before battle lines are drawn, take a peek at what's coming in a pair of 'The War Between the Land and the Sea' trailers:

'The War Between the Land and the Sea' episode list

'The War Between the Land and the Sea' will consist of five episodes. The first two will debut in a double-bill release on December 7, and the rest will drop on subsequent sundays.

You can see the full list below:

"Homo Aqua" (UK broadcast date: Sunday, December 7) "Plastic Apocalypse" (UK broadcast date: Sunday, December 7) "The Deep" (UK broadcast date: Sunday, December 14) "The Witch of the Waterfall" (UK broadcast date: Sunday, December 14) "The End of the War" (UK broadcast date: Sunday, December 21)

'The War Between the Land and the Sea' cast and crew

The show's leads, Russell Tovey and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, both appeared in "Doctor Who" during the first David Tennant era — as Midshipman Alonso Frame and Tish Jones, respectively — but they have all-new roles here. Tovey plays UNIT negotiator Barclay Pierre-Dupont, while Mbatha-Raw is Homo Aqua representative Salt.

The following actors reprise existing roles from "Doctor Who" and "Torchwood":

Jemma Redgrave as UNIT head Kate Lethbridge-Stewart

Ruth Madeley as UNIT scientific advisor Shirley Bingham

Alexander Devrient as UNIT security chief Colonel Christofer Ibrahim

Colin McFarlane as General Austin Pierce

Lachele Carl as newsreader Trinity Wells

The following actors also have roles in the five-part series:

Patrick Baladi as Sir Keith Spears

Adrian Lukis as Sir Jonathan Hynes

Vincent Franklin as Prime Minister Harry Shaw

Francesca Corney as Sergeant Hana Chakri

Mei Mac as Min Tso

Waleed Hammad as Tariq Hashim

Manpreet Bachu as Ravi Singh

Hannah Donaldson as Captain Louise Mackie

Ann Akinjirin as Barbara Pierre-Dupont

The "War Between the Land and the Sea" was created by long-standing "Doctor Who" showrunner Russell T Davies, who co-wrote the series with "Who" veteran Pete McTighe.

All five episodes are directed by Dylan Holmes Williams (who previously called the shots on "Who" episodes " 73 Yards " and " Dot and Bubble "), with a score by Lorne Balfe.