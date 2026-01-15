How to watch 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' online and from anywhere

Hit the holo-books and don’t get caught in the turbolift without a hall pass when Paramount+'s " Star Trek: Starfleet Academy " opens the semester to present its promising collection of bright, ambitious cadets all trying to become officers to serve the Federation’s “peacekeeping and humanitarian armada.”

Delivered by showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau, this fresh spinoff of "Star Trek: Discovery" is set in the 32nd century and concerns the lives of six main candidates and the interstellar drama of their education aboard the teaching vessel USS Athena under the command of Captain Nahla Ake and her university staff.

Beyond being “ Hogwarts Of The Stars ” or “Beverly Hills 90210 In Space,” “Starfleet Academy” is poised to draw in a far younger audience than traditional 'Trek' fare, with compelling characters and a fully invested young cast. Let's get you briefed on how to watch "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" for its flashy debut!

Karim Diané as Klingon Jay-Den Kraag in "Starfleet Academy" (Image credit: Paramount+)

"Starfleet Academy" warps exclusively onto Paramount+, the official streaming port of "Star Trek," on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, with a two-episode premiere starting at 12:00 a.m. ET / 9:00 p.m. PT. The show is available worldwide, anywhere that you can subscribe to Paramount+.

Things will kick off with the installments, "Kids These Days" and "The Beta Test." Subsequent episodes, one per week, will drop each Thursday through Thursday, March 12, 2026.

Season 2 has already been greenlit by Paramount+ back in October of 2024.

How to watch "Starfleet Academy"

(Image credit: Paramount)

"Starfleet Academy" lifts off today from Paramount+ in its first 10-episode season that's sure to be loaded with plenty of sci-fi surprises and memorable moments.

If you’re on the fence and haven’t subscribed yet, Paramount has announced that the first episode, "Kids These Days," will also be available to watch for free for a limited time on their official YouTube channel starting Thursday, Jan. 15, one minute after the stated streaming launch.

Out of the country when the show debuts? Not a problem, as you can still watch it on your streaming service of choice using a VPN. You'll be able to connect to the service you've paid for, no matter where you are (on Earth, it won't work in space, sorry).

What is the plot of "Starfleet Academy?"

"Starfleet Academy's" eager young class of cadets (Image credit: Paramount+)

Rolling out of the 32nd century after the cataclysmic event in "Star Trek: Discovery" known as The Burn, we're introduced to the first new class of cadets to enter Starfleet Academy in over 120 years.

Instructed by Chancellor Nahla Ake, Lura Thok, Jett Reno, and other veteran Starfleet instructors aboard the USS Athena traveling campus spaceship, these collegiate candidates experience romantic entanglements, personal challenges, and heated rivalries to achieve technical mastery and become officer material as they resurrect a legendary institution while a villainous threat arises.

"Starfleet Academy" trailer and teasers

The initial "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" full trailer was unwrapped on Oct. 11, 2025, at the Star Trek Universe panel at New York Comic Con, following a fun first look teaser released July 26.

Then, on Jan. 5, 2026, to start the new year, a fresh legacy launch trailer landed showcasing the franchise's big 60th anniversary.

Who are the "Starfleet Academy" cast and creators?

"Starfleet Academy" was created by Gaia Violo, Alex Kurtzman, and Noga Landau, with Kurtzman and Landau serving as the series co-showrunners and executive producers.

Kurtzman is a "Star Trek" veteran, having executive produced 2009's "Star Trek" and its sequel, "Star Trek: Into Darkness," as well as Paramount+'s modern "Star Trek" TV shows including "Star Trek: Discovery," "Star Trek: Picard," "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," and "Star Trek: Section 31."

"Starfleet Academy's" faculty cast includes:

Paul Giamatti as space pirate Nus Braka in "Starfleet Academy" (Image credit: Paramount+)