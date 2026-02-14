The 8 best sci-fi couples to emulate this Valentine's Day
Whether you're single, in a relationship, or even a situationship, fall in love with these sci-fi couples this Valentine's Day.
There are no Valentine's Day Grinches around these parts. Like Celine Dion and Huey and the News, we believe in the power of love. It's entirely possible to find that special someone to share a pineapple pizza with and watch every "Star Trek" show from the 1960s till now.
In celebration of matters of the heart, we have soared across the multiverses and sci-fi landscapes to find the couples who give hope that there's someone out there for everyone, even in galaxies far, far away and beyond. From workplace romances to relationships built from body horror events, these are the precious pairs encouraging everyone to choose love above all and make that cute hand heart gesture.
Tina Turner once asked, "What's love got to do with it?" The answer is everything. So here are the space couples who are the alpha and omega of each other. Once you're done swooning over this list, be sure to check out our list of 7 love-struck sci-fi TV series to check out this Valentine's Day too.
Han Solo and Princess Leia ("Star Wars")
This classic love story begins like so many: Rooted in an intense dislike for each other.
Harrison Ford's Han Solo thinks that Princess Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) is a spoiled, high-and-mighty nuisance, while she believes him to be an opportunist and arrogant space thug. Truth be told, they're both right about each other.
Yet, love apparently blossoms when you're part of a rebel alliance and face off against a breathy cyborg and his army of not-so-sharpshooters. Like a Force choke, love grips Han and Leia, and they can't fight it. Sure, they have a bratty crybaby son who ends up being solely responsible for their deaths, but let's skip that part for now. They prove that even in a time of war and great suffering, it's possible to find the spark to create a new hope.
