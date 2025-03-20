The 10 best space RPGs of all time: Explore the galaxy in these stellar role-playing games

There are loads of space games out there these days spanning all kinds of genres, but there's something special about role-playing games that let you tell your own space journey. So strap in and prepare for launch as we run down the 10 best space RPGs available right now. All of them are perfect to dive into as we wait for Exodus and the next Mass Effect to land, among others.

Good space RPGs come in all shapes and sizes, as the core elements that define role-playing have been mixed with many genres over the decades. They allow us to explore the galaxy and live out our sci-fi fantasies as heroic space marines, daring spaceship captains, and, occasionally, intergalactic lotharios.

There are loads of space-set RPGs on the horizon too, with exciting titles like The Outer Worlds 2 to Star Wars Eclipse — check out our upcoming space games to see the one we can't wait to play in the near future.

Looking for more specific gaming picks? You might want to check out our lists of the best space exploration and colonization games, or maybe venture into the spooky best space horror games collection if you're brave enough.

10. EVE Online

(Image credit: CCP Games)

Platforms: PC, macOS

Developer: CCP Games

We're placing EVE Online at the bottom of our 'best space RPGs' list because, while great, we find it hard to recommend to more casual players. Technically, CCP Games' 2003 giant is an MMORPG, which means you'll be interacting with thousands of players across more than 7,000 star systems. Don't expect a welcoming experience though. This one is for the sickos.

The goal is to make a name for yourself inside this persistent universe however you want. Jobs and activities include mining, piracy, manufacturing, trading, exploration, and combat. The thing with EVE Online is that it's renowned for the complexity of its systems, including unscripted economic competition, warfare, and political schemes which can affect other players and real-world money. A memorable example was the Bloodbath of B-R5RB , which involved thousands of players and lasted roughly 21 real-time hours.

Yahtzee Crowshaw once called it a "second job that you have pay for" and I mean, he's not wrong, but also it's a job as a spaceship captain and we're all about that life.

9. System Shock Remake

(Image credit: Nightdive Studios / Prime Matter)

Platforms: PC, Linux, macOS, PS4/5, Xbox One/Series X/S

Developer: Nightdive Studios

System Shock is planted firmly among the best space RPGs and space horror games ever, but the 2023 remake of the original game packs so many QoL changes and nifty upgrades that it could be considered the series at its best.

There's never been a better time to return to Citadel Station and face SHODAN, one of gaming's most menacing and iconic sci-fi villains.

The retro remasters veterans of Nightdive Studios developed this new iteration of the 1994 classic, originally made by Looking Glass Studios, and the admittedly bumpy development was worth the long wait. While it's more of a first-person immersive sim, System Shock contains more than enough RPG elements to make it into our list.

8. Star Trek Online

(Image credit: Cryptic Studios)

Platforms: PC, macOS, PS4, Xbox One

Developer: Cryptic Studios

Star Trek Online is widely considered to be the best Star Trek game of all time , and we can't deny it definitely excels as an expansive RPG that has plenty to offer if you're in the middle of the Venn diagram of Star Trek and MMORPG fans. It originally launched as a premium title, requiring a game purchase and additional monthly fees, but later shifted to a free-to-play model with premium access to extra content and items.

Even if you don't spend hard-earned cash, Star Trek Online keeps expanding in cool ways, offering both on-foot away-mission style missions and starship action while perfectly capturing the Trek universe's story magic with quests, PvP battles, and more. This one's perfect for anyone who's just beamed through the best Star Trek movies and is looking for seemingly endless adventures.

7. Starsector

(Image credit: Fractal Softworks)

Platforms: PC, Linux, macOS

Developer: Fractal Softworks

Starsector is easily the most overlooked title in this list. It's been in development as an 'early access' title since 2013, but it hasn't gained much mainstream attention because it's not available on famous digital distribution platforms such as Steam or GOG. Until the game is more ready, Fractal Softworks is only selling it through its own site .

Despite its top-down and visually limited nature, Starsector features some of the most intricate RPG systems we've seen in a sci-fi game. The game features both meaningful exploration and dense combat scenarios, but it's all much more complex than we're used to seeing in more mainstream titles. That's because Starsector's universe is procedurally generated and the simulation systems are designed to work in tandem with the player's total freedom of choice.

6. Warframe

(Image credit: Digital Extremes)

Platforms: PC, PS4/5, Xbox One/Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Developer: Digital Extremes

Warframe has been on a hell of a journey since it launched back in 2013. Starting out as a sort of free-to-play Destiny before Destiny was even a thing, it has evolved massively over the years, adding new systems and core gameplay loops

In Warframe, players control members of the Tenno, a race of ancient warriors who wake up from centuries of suspended animation far into the Earth's future to find an ongoing war between various nefarious factions. Tenno are effectively space ninjas who wear special battlesuits called Warframes, with each Warframe offering them unique abilities in combat.

It might look like your average co-op third-person shooter in screenshots, but Warframe offers so much more variety than that, with melee combat, acrobatic movement, magic-like abilities, and even space combat. Over the years, it's also received larger, sandbox-like areas and more narrative content that tells an ongoing epic story.

There's over a decade's worth of updates to dive into here, so get going, Tenno!

5. The Outer Worlds

(Image credit: Private Division)

Platforms: PC, PS4/5, Xbox One/Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Do you like Fallout, but wish it was set in outer space? Of course you do, and The Outer Worlds is exactly what you're looking for.

Set in a highly satirical and hyper-corporate version of the galaxy, The Outer Worlds lets you explore the furthest reaches of space, meet interesting factions, and fight (or talk) your way through a story that isn't what it seems at first. Choices matter quite a lot and can affect the final outcome of the game. Moreover, it's not massive, so this one feels perfect for casual players without a lot of time on their hands.

As we mentioned, the first-person gameplay feels extremely reminiscent of Bethesda's Fallout series, which makes a ton of sense, as Obsidian once co-developed Fallout: New Vegas with them. Big fans of story-driven, flexible RPGs should play this one before the sequel arrives . As a bonus, it's a permanent Game Pass title so Xbox and PC gamers can get it on the cheap. What are you waiting for?

4. Citizen Sleeper

(Image credit: Fellow Traveller)

Platforms: PC, macOS, PS4/5, Xbox One/Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Developer: Jump Over The Age

Citizen Sleeper is an odd pick, but it's perfect if you're looking for a narrative-heavy experience that emulates tabletop RPG mechanics. Through a series of decisions and dice rolls, you explore and learn about your new home among the stars. There's more to it, but we're not spoiling such a unique little game here.

The story focuses on sleepers, humans whose minds have been digitized and transferred into a robot body that belongs to, you guessed it, a big and scary corporation. The main character escapes servitude and arrives at a space station called the Eye, where different factions are fighting for both survival and freedom. The game has multiple endings, and if you dig its vibes, replaying it feels breezy, as it doesn't overstay its welcome.

It's a lot of reading, more akin to a choose-your-own-adventure book than most of the action-packed games on our list, but if that's your vibe then you'll fall in love with this one… and the sequel Citizen Sleeper 2 , which is out now too.

3. Destiny 2

(Image credit: Bungie)

Platforms: PC, PS4/5, Xbox One/Series X/S

Developer: Bungie

Joining the Light vs. Darkness battle this late into the ongoing narrative of Destiny 2 might feel daunting, but trust us, the payoff is worth it. Despite a few seasonal bumps and the occasional messy balance patch, there's nothing like Bungie's online sci-fi first-person shooter out there at the moment.

In fact, with the Light & Darkness saga now finally finished, you can enjoy its compelling sci-fi odyssey from humble beginnings to the definitive end. The future currently looks uncertain , but new content and stories continue to be pushed out as we speak.

The base game has been free-to-play for a few years now, but if you want to experience the post-year one campaigns, raids, Nightfall strikes, proper endgame, and much more, you'll need to grab the more recent expansions eventually. Try out the base game first and if you enjoy Destiny's blend of sci-fi wizardry, best-in-class shooting, and deep mythology then you can grab the rest. Cosmic space opera fans should love what Bungie's largest sci-fi universe yet has to offer.

2. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 1 & 2

(Image credit: Aspyr/Lucasfilm Games)

Platforms: PC, macOS, Linux, Android, Xbox, Nintendo Switch

Developer: BioWare, Obsidian Entertainment

The two Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR) games are among the best Star Wars games ever made, which also grants them a seat on the council of the best space RPGs. Both entries nailed the party-based role-playing systems as much as the Star Wars world-building , and we think they're great space adventures on their own as well.

You'll fall in love with the story as you're immersed in the struggle between light and dark side choices – your actions and words matter. KOTOR will make you feel and understand what it means to be a Jedi… plus you really get to customize your own lightsaber, which is super cool.

To this day, the impact of the Knights of the Old Republic games is felt across many areas of modern Star Wars storytelling and non-IP-based RPG titles.

We're all eagerly awaiting a shiny remake of BioWare's original masterpiece . As a bonus, we highly recommend their MMORPG, free-to-play sequel of sorts — The Old Republic — which continues to thrive more than a decade after its launch.

1. Mass Effect Legendary Edition

(Image credit: BioWare)

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Developer: BioWare

It might feel repetitive to see the original Mass Effect trilogy atop countless ranked lists online, but they really are that good. You can still play the originals, but we'd recommend you pick up 2021's Legendary Edition re-release includes all the DLC packs, many visual upgrades, and a bunch of quality-of-life changes.

The Mass Effect games are the quintessential action RPG, combining tactical third-person shooter combat with a healthy blend of romance, political bickering, and galivanting across the Milky Way as you try to stop the fearsome Reapers.