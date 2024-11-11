Everything we know about Exodus, the new sci-fi game from ex-BioWare developers

Revealed at The Game Awards, Exodus is a stunning space odyssey that we can't wait to get our hands on.

Recently there have been many new exciting video game announcements, both big and small. For us the most striking are the ones that promise brand-new space adventures which aren't tied to pre-existing sci-fi universes. We recently talked about Judas, and now it's time to tell you everything we know about Exodus, starring Matthew McConaughey.

This new sci-fi video game comes from Archetype Entertainment, a studio founded in 2019 as a division of publisher Wizards of the Coast (renowned for properties like Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering). Archetype has drawn a lot of talent from BioWare (hence the heavy Mass Effect vibes), but also includes artists and creatives from major companies like Naughty Dog, 343 Industries, and Electronic Arts.

No release date has been disclosed for Exodus as of yet. However, since the pre-alpha footage in the first trailer looked quite solid (see Trailers section below), and the game has been in deep development for quite a while, it shouldn't be too far away (hopefully).

For now, we aren't expecting to play Exodus before late 2025, and it could realistically slip into 2026. We'll keep this article updated with the latest news as it comes in.

What platforms will Exodus be on?

Exodus is being entirely developed with the current-gen hardware in mind. That means it's coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (Windows).

As you can tell from the previews, the game packs cutting-edge graphics and will likely also make great use of SSD technology to sustain impressive alien worlds and intricate environments.

Exodus Trailers

The main, mostly cinematic trailer arrived during the Game Awards 2023 ceremony, on December 8, 2023, and has a 'Muse twist' to it. You can watch it below:

EXODUS Cinematic Reveal Trailer (#TheGameAwards 2023)

On the same day, we also got a "Become the Traveler" cinematic trailer that gave us a better sense of the scope and story that Exodus is packing. It's equal parts inspiring and mysterious, which is the perfect vibe to go for in the early marketing push. Check it out here:

EXODUS | "Become The Traveler" Cinematic Trailer

More recently, the official Exodus YouTube channel and social media accounts have started sharing deeper looks at some of the alien races we'll be encountering during our travels. There are also Q&A videos that shed much-needed light on what the team is going for beyond the basic premise.

On June 13, 2024, we got another look at the game's lore with the Exodus Green Worlds trailer, which you can watch below:

EXODUS Prologue Chapter 5: "Green Worlds"

So far, the species revealed are the menacing Mara Yama (huge Lovecraftian horrors of sorts), their Koven monsters, the myth-like Awakened Ravens, the resilient Arkavir, and even space bears (yes, really). As an added bonus, all the aliens in Exodus videos are narrated by Matthew McConaughey, so they're definitely worth checking out.

What is the plot of Exodus?

The plot of Exodus may seem relatively simple at first glance, but the official timeline of its universe released by Archetype is a lot to digest and makes the entire thing feel much grander than we anticipated. So, strap yourself in and listen up.

In the year A.D. 2,200 (40,000 years ago at this point), humanity was forced to abandon a dying Earth and find a new home in Centauri. Several fleets of the massive ark ships reached the Centauri Cluster in A.D. 18,000. They started colonizing habitable planets and sent out a "Green Worlds" signal to summon the other arks. Since the signal travelled slowly, over the next few centuries the first arrivals managed to establish vast interstellar societies and empires.

Over thousands of years, these empires rise and fall, and with aid of highly developed genetic engineering, humans change and evolve. These transhumans call themselves "Celestials" and splinter into dozens of divergent species. Violence between empires continues until around A.D. 28,000, culminating with the Formation Wars. Meanwhile, new ark arrivals, who are far less technologically advanced, are forced off to small worlds.

In the 2,000 years after the Formation Wars, the Celestial species known as the Elohim rise to power and construct an interstellar network that links all the systems of Centauri. This starts a new era of exploration and trade that lasts around 5,000 years. There's peace and prosperity above everything. Even when they're gone, the new Celestial Empires continue to obey their most important laws.

Another huge development brought about by the Elohim was hyper-advanced technology capable of moving hundreds of habitable planets to completely new systems. Among these was Lidon, where a long-lost human ark quietly arrives around the year A.D. 41,500. After two centuries of barely surviving atop the ruins of the extinct Celestial civilization of the Detenir, a human traveler named Orion Aslan rises as the leader and savior of Lidon.

The Travelers go out into deep space to recover Celestial technology to elevate Lidon's society and give them a fighting chance against the antagonistic Celestial empires. This Orion establishes the Aslan Dynasty, who rule over his homeworld during his absences among the stars (yes, time dilation is a huge element in this story).

After a final Exodus and the creation of his perfect heir with both Celestial and human DNA (Jun Aslan), Orion disappears and Gideon Aslan (Jun's half-brother) seizes total control of the Dynasty and becomes ruler of Lidon. The players will control Jun, who's a hunter of secrets and is able to interact with Celestial technology to gain the upper hand against humanity's greatest threats.

What type of game is Exodus?

Exodus is being described as an action-adventure RPG full of third-person gunfights and melee combat as well as exploration and social interactions. The player character will be "constantly outnumbered and overmatched," pushing them to not just rely on firepower, but also stealth and decision-making.

Many adventures will take the player across the systems of the Centauri Cluster and to uncharted and often hostile worlds. This will include exploring ancient ruins and interacting with alien cultures and societies that come from the humans who first arrived at Centauri. However, traveling at the edge of the speed of light makes everything the player leaves behind change, as days become decades or even centuries back home.

Finally, another component brought over from the Mass Effect series is that of faithful companions and allies found throughout your travels. This includes members of alien Celestial races as well as regular humans, each bringing unique skills and storytelling opportunities to the table.