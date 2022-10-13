Upcoming space games: Starfield, Dead Space, Mass Effect 4 & more

Take your protein pills and put your helmet on as we embark on an exciting journey to discover the best upcoming space games in the coming months and years. The video game industry is doubling down on space-set adventures of all kinds, and we’re here to tell you, in no specific order, about the most anticipated space games that you should be looking forward to.

From horror to simulation to open-ended journeys, we’ve got tons of varied space-set video games coming our way, and sometimes it’s quite hard to navigate such a crowded market and pick the perfect game if we’re short on free time. Hopefully, our list will make some future choices easier for you.

If you're looking for games tied to the stars which are already available, you might want to check out our list of the best space exploration games or maybe the all-spooky best space horror games list.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force - Oct 27, 2022

Release date: October 27, 2022

October 27, 2022 Platform: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5

PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 Developer: Square Enix, tri-Ace

Legendary RPG series Star Ocean returns this year with The Divine Force, a new entry that follows captain Raymond Lawrence and princess Laeticia Aucerius in their adventure to save the cosmos 46 years after the events of the previous mainline entry, Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness (2016). Depending on the protagonist chosen by the player, the story will unfold from a unique perspective.

It takes place in Space Date 583, which is 583 years after FTL interstellar travel was cracked in 2087 AD on Earth. The main conflict starts when the Pangalactic Federation, a force of peace that has historically stood for justice, changes and starts assimilating planets against their will.

The Callisto Protocol - Dec 2, 2022

Release date: December 2, 2022

December 2, 2022 Platform: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5

PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 Developer: Striking Distance Studios

The Callisto Protocol has slowly grown into one of the most anticipated video game releases of this fall. Its development has been led by Dead Space veteran Glen Schofield and it shows; the game looks and feels very much like a fourth Dead Space made outside of EA.

The game is set in the year 2320 on a prison colony located on Callisto, one of Jupiter’s moons. The player controls prisoner Jacob Lee (played by Josh Duhamel), who finds himself in the midst of an outbreak that is turning the inmates into strange alien monsters. The most recent trailer (opens in new tab) expanded on Karen Fukuhara’s (The Boys) character, and Star Wars veteran Sam Witwer has been confirmed to be part of the cast too.

Dead Space (remake) - Jan 27, 2023

Release date: January 27, 2023

January 27, 2023 Platform: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5

PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5 Developer: Motive Studios

Even though publisher EA offed both the Dead Space IP – following the poor results of its third entry – and renowned developer Visceral Games, the franchise has woken up from its slumber after a small nap. Whether we’ll actually see a fourquel happening remains a mystery, but we’re getting what looks to be an extremely faithful but fully rebuilt remake from Motive Studios (Star Wars: Squadrons).

For those who aren’t familiar with the original action-heavy horror game, the story is set in the year 2508 and follows engineer Isaac Clarke on a repair mission aboard the massive USG Ishimura, which was tasked with mining the planet Aegis VII. Without getting into spoilers, the colony on the planet found something ancient and extremely dangerous, and the unknown horror quickly took over the vessel as well.

Dead Space is a modern classic, and we couldn’t be more excited about returning to a shinier-than-ever Ishimura that is ready to scare and traumatize us (and newbies) once again. You’ll definitely want to check out the full Dead Space official gameplay trailer (opens in new tab).

The Outer Worlds 2 - TBA 2023

Release date: Late 2022/early 2023

Late 2022/early 2023 Platform: PC, Xbox Series X/S

PC, Xbox Series X/S Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Another big space game coming from Microsoft is the sequel to Obsidian’s The Outer Worlds, a surprise RPG hit from 2019. Even though the developer is now busy with several projects across different genres, the company has grown quite a bit since Microsoft’s acquisition, so it makes sense to keep the Outer Worlds IP going as well.

Little is known about the project at this time, but it’s reasonable to expect a storyline set after the events of the first game, which happen in the year 2355. The highly satirical, hyper-corporate, class-centric setting – plus the first-person gameplay – certainly gave The Outer Worlds a flavor which reminded veteran players of titles such as Fallout or Borderlands, but it was ultimately far from those and had other objectives in mind. Hopefully, the Stranger’s (the player) big choices will shape the sequel’s world and main story one way or another.

Deliver Us Mars - Feb 2, 2023

Release date: February 2, 2023

February 2, 2023 Platform: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5

PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 Developer: KeokeN Interactive

The ambitious sequel to 2019’s Deliver Us the Moon was recently delayed to early 2023. However, fans of the original game and newcomers looking for high-stakes space adventures and mysteries won’t have to wait much longer to get their hands on a second chapter which promises (opens in new tab) more personal drama and a bigger scale.

The story takes place 10 years after the events of Deliver Us the Moon and comes with a new protagonist and a new companion robot. It will task players with recovering ARK colony ships that could help save humanity.

Starfield - TBA first half of 2023

Release date: TBA 2023

TBA 2023 Platform: PC, Xbox Series X/S

PC, Xbox Series X/S Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

The next game from the devs behind the Elder Scrolls and Fallout series aims to start a brand-new IP which focuses on space exploration and expansive RPG systems. As expected from the veteran studio, freedom of choice lies at the center of the upcoming game, Starfield, guiding the player’s custom character through a massive web of hand-made locations, characters, quests, factions, and secondary activities.

More importantly, Starfield has been fattened with procedurally generated planets and supporting content which promise to make its galaxy even richer and more unpredictable. Couple all that with base-building mechanics, customizable ships, and extensive mod support, and we’ve got another enduring Bethesda winner on our hands.

Homeworld 3 - TBA 2023

Release date: TBA 2023

TBA 2023 Platform: PC

PC Developer: Blackbird Interactive

The Homeworld games were picked up by Gearbox and given a new paintjob – plus plenty of quality of life changes – in 2015. Since then, the series has been reactivated with a prequel title (Deserts of Kharak) and a third installment which has been in development for a while now.

While still built around solo gameplay, Homeworld 3 will introduce a fresh co-op mode that “will fuse Homeworld’s RTS gameplay with a roguelike structure.” Most longtime PC gamers can’t wait for this one, but we can also see many newcomers jumping in and guiding massive fleets of spaceships once it launches at some point next year.

Kerbal Space Program 2 - TBA 2023

Release date: TBA 2023

TBA 2023 Platform: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5

PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 Developer: Intercept Games

Kerbal Space Program remains a modern PC cult classic (which eventually made the jump to consoles) supported by one of the most creative player communities around. Following the acquisition of the IP by Take-Two Interactive, further development of the first game and additional entries moved from Squad to Intercept Games after some hiccups.

The sequel promises deeper systems, next-gen tech, colonies, and reworked gathering of resources, all leading into interstellar travel. Of course, the comedy provided by Kerbonauts will remain at the center of the experience, giving the deceptively deep game a “cute” appearance that will surely draw in new players.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - TBA 2023

Release date: TBA 2023

TBA 2023 Platform: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5

PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5 Developer: Respawn Entertainment

The current-gen-only sequel to 2019’s Jedi: Fallen Order will continue the story of fugitive Jedi Cal Kestis and the Mantis crew. We follow them as they keep fighting the Empire while evading the nefarious Inquisitors. However, new threats emerge, plus an unexpected big mystery was teased in the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor debut trailer.

While gameplay footage hasn’t been revealed yet, we should definitely expect a deeper take on the action-adventure – and slightly Souls-like – formula presented by the first game. Big additions and changes could be coming if we consider that it is leaving last-gen hardware behind though.

Mass Effect 4 - TBA

Release date: TBA

TBA Platform: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5

PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5 Developer: BioWare

Only named “the next Mass Effect (opens in new tab)” at this point, a follow-up to the classic Mass Effect trilogy is coming from BioWare veterans and new talent added in recent years. Its mission is to course-correct the action-RPG franchise after Mass Effect: Andromeda failed to meet expectations in 2017.

As far as we know, that game’s storyline is being dropped for now, though some rumors and theories suggest it could be woven into the fourth mainline Mass Effect, which also has the huge task of reigniting a galaxy that was shaken and forever changed by the events of Mass Effect 3. This one could be quite unique for a variety of reasons, but it’s still far away. For now, we recommend revisiting the outstanding trilogy – or discovering it for the first time – by playing the Mass Effect: Legendary Edition that came out last year. We just know that this will be your favorite game on the Citadel.