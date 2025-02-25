Metroid Prime 4: Beyond — Release window, trailers, and everything we know

The Nintendo Switch 2 is on the horizon, but the original Switch isn't finished just yet as "Metroid Prime 4: Beyond" will mark Samus Aran 's long-awaited return for some first-person Metroidvania action.

While it started as a side-scrolling action-adventure series, Metroid made the jump to 3D first-person shooter with 2002's Metroid Prime , a phenomenal game that didn't sacrifice an ounce of what made the franchise special. Over the years, Prime became its own saga, completing a trilogy with Metroid Prime 3: Corruption in 2007. Ten years later, we finally learned that wasn't the end of the Prime saga when Nintendo announced Metroid Prime 4 . Thus began an excruciating wait for Samus' return to the critically acclaimed first-person subseries.

2023's excellent Metroid Prime remaster for the Switch and 2D entries like Metroid Dread have filled the gap nicely, but we're long overdue for another big-budget Metroid title. It might not be as popular as Nintendo's tentpole family-friendly franchises like The Legend of Zelda and Mario, but Metroid is an iconic part of their history and a sci-fi classic, so we're hyped for this one.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is currently scheduled to release in 2025.

We don't know the final release date for the game yet, as marketing hasn't properly kicked off yet. There's a high chance that Nintendo might be planning to drop it alongside the Switch 2 with a native upgraded version, so we could be hearing more about it once the long-anticipated new piece of hardware has a release date.

What platforms will Metroid Prime 4: Beyond be available on?

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will be released on the Nintendo Switch, but an upgraded version for Nintendo's next console, the Nintendo Switch 2, is highly plausible. As a first-party Nintendo title, it won't be showing up on any other major consoles or PC.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond trailers

So far, we've only received a single proper Metroid Prime 4 trailer. It was released on June 18, 2024, and played out like an edited gameplay demo that ran for around one minute. As our first proper look at the game and its shiny presentation, it was exciting enough. You can watch it here:

There was also the teaser trailer for the then-unnamed Metroid Prime 4 back in 2017, but that was literally just a logo reveal — effectively Nintendo saying "We're working on it, you can stop pestering us now". If that sort of thing charges your power suit then you can find that trailer below too:

Expect new previews to arrive in the coming months, assuming the game doesn't slip into 2026. We'll be keeping this article updated with the latest news.

What is the plot of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond?

Spoilers for Metroid Prime 3: Corruption ahead.

Metroid's history and lore are rather long and complex by now, so let's cover the basics first. Our protagonist.is Samus Aran, a bounty hunter who protects the galaxy from menaces such as Space Pirates and parasitic aliens, with the jellyfish-like Metroids — and her relationship with them — taking center stage.

The original 1986 game was set in the year 20X5, which may or may not represent our 21st century. In any case, it's a futuristic sci-fi setting in which the Galactic Federation is steadily expanding across the stars. But of course, alien threats and mysteries abound out there. The seasoned bounty hunter Samus Aran ultimately becomes one of the Federation's greatest and most consistent weapons against such menaces.

The entire Metroid Prime saga is supposed to take place between the first Metroid game and Metroid II: Return of Samus , with Metroid 4: Beyond being a direct follow-up to Metroid Prime 3: Corruption. At the end of 2007's Prime entry, Phaaze , the planet where the dangerous Phazon substance originated, is destroyed. Samus then flies into hyperspace, with the mysterious bounty hunter Sylux trailing her.

Sylux previously appeared in the spinoff titles Metroid Prime: Hunters for the Nintendo DS and Metroid Prime: Federation Force for the 3DS. So far, they've been set up as a big antagonist, and the first trailer for Prime 4 confirmed our suspicions. They're seen leaving a research facility that belongs to the Galactic Federation with two Mochtroids – clones created by Space Pirates – and four marauder allies. Actual plot details are being kept under wraps for now, and we can't wait to learn more in the coming months.

What type of game is Metroid Prime 4: Beyond?

Much like the three previous Metroid Prime entries, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is a first-person shooter that borrows heavily from the action-adventure genre. Expect to see multiple interconnected areas that follow the ' Metroidvania ' structure born from the template that the early Metroid and Castlevania games made so popular.

These games are largely defined by an interconnected world map that focuses on density rather than pure size, packing loads of hidden areas and secrets into each play area. Progression is typically gated and tied to the process of unlocking power-ups and weapons, as well as completing key objectives that push the story forward.

Traditionally, Metroid games involve retracing your steps across previously explored levels with new tools and movement options. Many players describe them as 'non-linear' platformers, but with combat and deeper exploration being so prominent, 'Metroidvania' titles are very much their own thing.

Of course, as 3D first-person shooters, the Metroid Prime games feel wider and even more mysterious. This also affects the design and difficulty of combat encounters, but for the most part, this saga has always excelled at playing by the same central rules as its 2D counterpart. After so many years, Metroid Prime 4 will likely introduce plenty of new mechanics too, but we've yet to learn what they are, so stay tuned for details.