We've got the lowdown on all the upcoming sci-fi TV shows for 2022. You'll definitely want to carve out time to watch for these!

But, where do we start? There’s the continued release of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four, Star Trek spin-offs abound, brand-new franchises emerging, and video game adaptations hitting our screens in 2022. This sounds like a lot to get through, but don’t worry, we’ve got you. In this ultimate guide to the upcoming sci-fi TV shows for 2022, we’ve outlined the what, where, when, and why you should be getting ready to enjoy these shows.

We’re not just sticking to new releases in this list though, as we’ll also be exploring returning shows, some even years in the making. And, with so many streaming platforms to choose from these days, there’s a lot of places to find the shows. For this, we’ve also handily collated that for you too. So, get ready to fill your calendar with dates as we take a look at this year’s releases.

Space Force (Season 2) - February 18, 2022

February 18, 2022 Cast: Steve Carell, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz

We're cheating here, because this one just came out, but you might have missed it and you definitely shouldn't.

Netflix sci-fi comedy, Space Force, is back for a season 2 and it’ll pick up from the events of season 1 where General Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell) found himself in trouble for defying orders. Given five months to redeem himself and his team, Naird must work to prove their worth and you can be sure it won’t be easy.

The show, created by Steve Carell and Greg Daniels, both of The Office fame, follows in big footsteps, but the comedy prowess of the pair shines through in this humorous depiction of a fictional taskforce, Space Force. A different kind of workplace to the paper company of Dunder Mifflin, but one that promises laughs, space antics, and sci-fi mishaps.

Star Trek: Picard (Season 2) - March 3, 2022

: March 3, 2022 Cast: Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Whoopi Goldberg

When Patrick Stewart agreed to reprise his role as Jean-Luc Picard, Star Trek fans were unsurprisingly thrilled (to put it lightly). For season 2, the returns keep coming as Whoopi Goldberg returns as Guinan from Star Trek: The New Generation and John de Lancie returns as nemesis, Q. A veritable cornucopia of Star Trek greatness in one place.

With such a cast behind it, Star Trek: Picard season 2 looks set to be action-packed with a new plot following Picard and his crew on an adventure to fix a broken timeline, manipulated by the man himself, Q. As heard by Picard in the trailer, it’s a “totalitarian nightmare” that must be fixed by going back and repairing the past.

Halo - March 24, 2022

March 24, 2022 Cast: Pablo Schreiber, Natascha McElhone, Yerin Ha

Next up on our list of upcoming sci-fi TV shows for 2022 is an entirely new show transformed from an iconic video game franchise. Halo is a military sci-fi adapted for screen from PC and consoles. Debuting on Paramount, the live-action adaptation was hit with COVID-related delays, but it’s coming on March 24 and it’s set to bring the story of Master Chief and Cortana to life.

According to the show creators, “dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, Halo the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure, and a richly imagined vision of the future.” Master Chief will be needing a weapon for this one.

Moon Knight - March 30, 2022

March 30, 2022 Cast: Oscar Isaac, Gaspard Ulliel, Ethan Hawke

From Marvel Studios’ comes Moon Knight, a tale of U.S. marine, Marc Spector (Oscar Issac) who is suffering from dissociative identity disorder (DID). He finds himself gifted with the powers of Egyptian moon God, Kohnshu, to become vigilante, Moon Knight.

Every superhero needs a villain though and this MCU member is no different. Ethan Hawke plays a cult leader who encourages Marc to embrace the darkness within himself... A completely new path for the MCU. With no obvious connection to the existing timelines that we know of, Moon Knight launches a new cinematic moment for Disney Plus originals and one that addresses multiple personalities and supernatural powers.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - May 5, 2022

May 5, 2022 Cast: Anson Mount, Rebecca Romjin, Ethan Peck

Star Trek really does live long and prosper! And prosper it does, as Alex Kurtzman continues to lead and expand the Star Trek franchise with the upcoming TV show, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Coined as a spin-off from Star Trek: Discovery and a prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series, Strange New Worlds follows Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise as they journey through space exploring new worlds.

We don’t know much about it yet, but we do know it’s ten episodes long and marks the newest series to an already incredibly popular franchise. Plus, the show’s already been renewed for a second season, which is always a good sign.

Obi-Wan Kenobi - May 25, 2022

May 25, 2022 Cast: Ewan McGregor, Kumail Nanjiani, Hayden Christensen

If Patrick Stewart back in Star Trek didn’t scratch that sci-fi itch, then how about Ewan McGregor reprising his iconic role as Jedi master, Obi-Wan Kenobi? The new Star Wars TV show positions itself in the Star Wars timeline ten years after Revenge of the Sith and nine years before A New Hope, bringing viewers a brand-new insight into the time between (check out our guide to the Star Wars movies in chronological order to fully understand where this TV show slots in).

Aside from some concept art and the promise of “rollicking adventure”, we don’t know much about what we can expect from this Star Wars spin-off, but it’s coming to Disney Plus on May 25. With Hayden Christensen returning too, fans can be suitably poised ready to mark this one in their calendar.

The Orville: New Horizons (Season 3) - June 2, 2022

June 2, 2022 Cast: Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Scott Grimes

One show we’re very excited to see return is The Orville. It’s been four years since Seth MacFarlane’s sci-fi comedy hit screens and the show is back with a new sub-heading, new plot, and a new streaming home on Hulu. Set 400 years in the future, The Orville: New Horizons returns with old and new crew members but is still, of course, fronted by Seth MacFarlane himself as Captain Ed Mercer.

Aboard the exploratory vessel, the U.S.S. Orville, season three promises more space adventures, both on and off the ship as the crew navigate life in New Horizons. Initially due for release in March, the show’s transition over to Hulu has been delayed by a few months, but the cast promise it’ll be worth the wait.

Andor - TBC 2022

Mid-to-late 2022 Cast: Diego Luna, Anton Valensi, Stellan Skarsgård

Andor, is a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, picking up rebel spy Cassian Andor’s storyline five years before the events of the film. The Andor origin story will see the role be reprised by Rogue One’s Diego Luna and will reportedly follow the adventures of Cassian during the formative years of the Rebellion.

We know that it’ll be 12 episodes long, but unfortunately what we don’t know right now is a specific release date. Rumors have it though that we’re looking at mid-to-late 2022, with the show streaming on Disney Plus when it does arrive.

Ms. Marvel - TBC 2022

Summer 2022 Cast: Iman Vellani, Matt Lintz, Rish Shah

Not to be confused with Captain Marvel, although Ms. Marvel is a big fan, Ms. Marvel is a superhero in her own right and comes from British screenwriter, Bisha K. Ali. Working together with Kevin Feige, the man behind every movie from the MCU since Iron Man, Ms. Marvel comes to Disney Plus in 2022.

So, who is Ms. Marvel? Well, first off, she’s Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teenager from Jersey City who is struggling to fit in. She then inherits incredible polymorphous powers that mean she can stretch, shrink, and manipulate her body meaning she can join the roster of the superheroes like Captain Marvel that she has looked up to. That should solve all her problems, right?

She-Hulk - TBC 2022

TBC 2022 Cast: Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth

We're not short of new Marvel entries in this list already, and we’re not done yet with one more from Phase Four. In this upcoming 2022 release, the MCU introduces She-Hulk to the team. If you didn’t know already, She-Hulk aka Jennifer Walters’ (Tatiana Maslany) origin story is, simply put, via a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) aka the Hulk.

Whilst She-Hulk is strong like Hulk, she’s also able to maintain parts of her human persona alongside her superhero powers. A valuable member of the Avengers and a recurring member of the Fantastic Four, She-Hulk almost made it to the big screen in the 90s but was scrapped. Now here we are, in 2022, eagerly awaiting her arrival on Disney Plus.

The Mandalorian (Season 3) - TBC 2022/2023

TBC 2022/2023 Cast: Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito

The Mandalorian and everyone’s favorite little guy, Baby Yoda, are returning for season 3. Mando (Pedro Pascal) left season 2 with some great open-ended storylines leaving viewers wanting more. Luckily, whilst we don’t have a release date just yet, The Book of Boba Fett , another Star Wars spin-off, has been releasing episodes in the meantime.

And The Book of Boba Fett aligns with The Mandalorian storyline, so much so that it’s been coined as a bridge between season 2 and 3 with episode 5 featuring the man himself. It’s back filming and the hopes are for a late 2022 release, if not, early 2023.