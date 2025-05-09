We finally have a release date for 'Foundation' season 3 on Apple TV+, thanks to this first-look trailer (video)

No future lasts forever.
Prepare for a far future leap back into the complicated political world of Isaac Asimov's "Foundation Trilogy" when Apple TV+ and Skydance Television's sci-fi spectacle returns globally for a third season on July 11, 2025, as was just announced on Wednesday.
Created by and executive produced by distinguished storyteller David S. Goyer ("Blade," "Dark City," "The Dark Knight Trilogy"), "Foundation" Season 3 will be another eventful ten-episode run and we’ve got some somber first look images and an official teaser to slingshot us toward that chaotic realm.
This next phase of Apple TV+'s acclaimed series starring Lee Pace, Jared Harris, Lou Llobell, and an eclectic international cast picks up 152 years after the events of season two, as a hardy cadre of passionate exiles marches steadily forward in their monumental mission to rescue all of humanity and rebuild civilization after the predicted crumbling of the Galactic Empire.
According to the official plot description, The Foundation has now become solidly established way beyond its simple grass-roots beginnings as the Cleonic Dynasty's Empire has diminished significantly.
As these two great imposing galactic powers create a tentative truce and alliance, a determined threat to the whole galaxy rears its ugly head in the form of a fearsome warlord called "The Mule," whose vaulted ambitions are determined to lord over the universe by employing physical and military force, in addition to mind control. In this "potentially deadly game of intergalactic chess," the fates of Hari Seldon, Gaal Dornick, the Cleons, and Demerzel will be decided.
"Foundation" Season 3 will also present a wealth of new characters and actors, including Emmy Award-winner Cherry Jones, Brandon P. Bell, Synnøve Karlsen, Cody Fern, Tómas Lemarquis, Alexander Siddig, Academy Award-winner Troy Kotsur, and Pilou Asbæk. Notable returning cast members are Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann, and Rowena King.
Get the Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
David S. Goyer again handles showrunning duties in collaboration with executive producers Bill Bost, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Matt Thunell, Robyn Asimov, David Kob, Christopher J. Byrne, Leigh Dana Jackson, Jane Espenson and Roxann Dawson.
Streaming exclusively on Apple TV+, "Foundation's" third outing begins on Friday, July 11, 2025 with the premiere episode, followed by one episode per week each Friday until the September 12 finale. Both previous "Foundation" seasons are now available for viewing to catch up on all the galactic treachery and temptations!
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Jeff Spry is an award-winning screenwriter and veteran freelance journalist covering TV, movies, video games, books, and comics. His work has appeared at SYFY Wire, Inverse, Collider, Bleeding Cool and elsewhere. Jeff lives in beautiful Bend, Oregon amid the ponderosa pines, classic muscle cars, a crypt of collector horror comics, and two loyal English Setters.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Teenage drama is interrupted by extraterrestrial phenomena in this exclusive clip for 'Watch the Skies' (video)
'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' returns to theaters later this year for 50th anniversary of Transylvanian aliens landing on Earth