We finally have a release date for 'Foundation' season 3 on Apple TV+, thanks to this first-look trailer (video)

No future lasts forever.

Prepare for a far future leap back into the complicated political world of Isaac Asimov's "Foundation Trilogy" when Apple TV+ and Skydance Television's sci-fi spectacle returns globally for a third season on July 11, 2025, as was just announced on Wednesday.

Created by and executive produced by distinguished storyteller David S. Goyer ("Blade," "Dark City," "The Dark Knight Trilogy"), "Foundation" Season 3 will be another eventful ten-episode run and we’ve got some somber first look images and an official teaser to slingshot us toward that chaotic realm.

This next phase of Apple TV+'s acclaimed series starring Lee Pace, Jared Harris, Lou Llobell, and an eclectic international cast picks up 152 years after the events of season two, as a hardy cadre of passionate exiles marches steadily forward in their monumental mission to rescue all of humanity and rebuild civilization after the predicted crumbling of the Galactic Empire.

Lee Pace stars as Brother Day in "Foundation" Season 3 (Image credit: Apple TV+)

According to the official plot description, The Foundation has now become solidly established way beyond its simple grass-roots beginnings as the Cleonic Dynasty's Empire has diminished significantly.

As these two great imposing galactic powers create a tentative truce and alliance, a determined threat to the whole galaxy rears its ugly head in the form of a fearsome warlord called "The Mule," whose vaulted ambitions are determined to lord over the universe by employing physical and military force, in addition to mind control. In this "potentially deadly game of intergalactic chess," the fates of Hari Seldon, Gaal Dornick, the Cleons, and Demerzel will be decided.

"Foundation" Season 3 will also present a wealth of new characters and actors, including Emmy Award-winner Cherry Jones, Brandon P. Bell, Synnøve Karlsen, Cody Fern, Tómas Lemarquis, Alexander Siddig, Academy Award-winner Troy Kotsur, and Pilou Asbæk. Notable returning cast members are Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann, and Rowena King.

A scene from Apple TV+'s "Foundation" Season 3 (Image credit: Apple TV+)

David S. Goyer again handles showrunning duties in collaboration with executive producers Bill Bost, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Matt Thunell, Robyn Asimov, David Kob, Christopher J. Byrne, Leigh Dana Jackson, Jane Espenson and Roxann Dawson.

Streaming exclusively on Apple TV+, "Foundation's" third outing begins on Friday, July 11, 2025 with the premiere episode, followed by one episode per week each Friday until the September 12 finale. Both previous "Foundation" seasons are now available for viewing to catch up on all the galactic treachery and temptations!