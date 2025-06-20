The Unistellar Odyssey Pro is a diverse telescope that helps you navigate and observe the night sky with ease. With a smartphone you can select your celestial target and the Odyssey Pro will locate it for you and show you on your smartphone or through the Nikon-made eyepiece. Star cluster, planet or nebula, you can view a wide range of stargazing targets. We picked it as best for versatility in our best smart telescopes guide.

You can get the Unistellar Odyssey Pro smart telescope on sale right now at Unistellar for $3824.

Unistellar has built a strong reputation for beginner-friendly telescopes throughout its whole range. The Odyssey Pro is another Unistellar telescope that is known forr sleek design and easy celestial viewing. We gave the normal Odyssey model four and half stars in our Unistellar Odyssey review.

When we tested the standard Odyssey model, we praised its light weight and recommended it for taking to dark sky sites. It was quick to set up with fully automated observation and a sky catalog with over 5000 night sky objects to choose from. The Pro model differs by having a Nikon-made eyepiece included for a more traditional viewing experience, and a 4.1-megapixel camera instead of 3.4 MP on the standard model.

Unistellar Odyssey Pro: was $4,499 now $3,824 at Unistellar US Save $675 on a telescope that gives you diverse views of deep space and — with a solar filter — the sun. The Odyssey Pro comes with a Nikon-made eye piece so that you can observe the traditional way. Just find the interstellar object on the smartphone app, select it and the Odyssey Pro will locate it for you. We picked it as best for versatility in our best smart telescopes guide. We thought it was lightweight enough to take to remote sites too so you can get better images of the night sky!

Image 1 of 11 The Unistellar Odyssey Pro is an easy-to-use but powerful telescope. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) The Pro model comes with a Nikon-made eyepiece for more traditional observation. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) The Ring Nebula taken with the Unistellar Odyssey. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) The Hercules globular star cluster, taken with the Unistellar Odyssey. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) The Unistellar smart solar filter attached to the aperture of the Odyssey Pro. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) The Odyssey Pro can be used for solar observation only with a Unistellar smart solar filter. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) Sunspots can be seen on the solar surface with this image taken by the Odyssey Pro. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) The Odyssey Pro has a 3.3-inch aperture. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) The only button on the Odyssey Pro is the power button. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) USB-A and USB-C ports for synchronising and charging. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) The Odyssey Pro has a removable lithium-ion battery. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes)

The Odyssey Pro makes it easy to take pictures of the night sky and save them as memories forever. This telescope can capture great images of deep space objects and even — when used with the Unistellar smart solar filter — the sun!

The Unistellar smart solar filter is also $30 off in the final days of the Unistellar Father's Day sale. There are just over two days left to grab a huge 15% off their telescopes and accessories. That means hundreds of dollars off the Odyssey Pro, eVscope 2 and Equinox 2.

In our Odyssey review, we praised the weight of the model, at just under 9 pounds, it makes it a great choice for taking on your next camping trip to a dark sky site. After installing the app, select your target, and the Odyssey does the rest. Sit back and see the distant nebulas and galaxies appear on your phone screen.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For those who would rather view the target through the telescope rather than a phone screen, the Nikon-made eyepiece gives you great clarity when opting for a more traditional observation experience.

Key features: 5-hour battery life, 4.1 MP Sony sensor, 3.3-inch / 85 mm aperture, fully motorized alt-azimuth mount, 64 GB storage.

Product launched: January 2024

Price history: On Amazon, this telescope dropped to $3824 in late May and went up to $4499 on June 10 before dropping to $3824 again on June 17.

Price comparison: Unistellar: $3824 | Amazon: $3824 | BHPhotoVideo: $3824

Featured in guide: best smart telescopes

Reviews consensus: We thought it gave us great views of the Ring Nebula and the Hercules globular cluster in our Odyssey review. Other users praise the automation, portability and Nikon-made eyepiece for the Pro model. Some users wanted more battery life.

Space: ★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You want a quick set-up telescope that you can easily control with a smartphone app and get stargazing in seconds.

❌ Don't buy it if: You need manual controls or higher resolution. Traditional astronomers may prefer the Unistellar eVscope 2, which has a focusing wheel.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.