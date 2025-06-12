The universe is a huge place, but it is full of wondrous sights like nebulas and galaxies. Sometimes finding these jewels of the night sky is tricky, but the Unistellar eVscope 2 makes it a breeze, and it's a whopping $570 off for Father's Day.

You can get the Unistellar eVscope 2 smart telescope on sale right now at Unistellar for $4249.

Unistellar is well known for producing high-quality smart telescopes that not only find your chosen target, but also image it for you so you can keep your views of the night sky even after you have put it away. We gave it four and a half stars in our Unistellar eVscope 2 review, and it features as our 'best for larger budgets' pick in our best smart telescopes guide.

During our testing, we loved the simple set-up and sleek design, which makes it a great telescope for beginners. It is also great for new astrophotographers due to the enhanced view, which builds a clearer image of the target with repeated exposures. It even saves the image with a data stamp so you can remember this special memory forever!

Unistellar eVscope 2: was $4,999 now $4,249 at Unistellar US Save $570 on a telescope that lets you gaze at any object in the night sky easily. All you have to do is bring up your chosen target on the smartphone app and let the eVscope 2 show you your chosen star, nebula or galaxy. It takes the hard work out of stargazing; plug your smartphone in, press a few buttons, and you're treated to gorgeous views of the cosmos. We think it's the best smart telescope for large budgets.

Image 1 of 9 The Unistellar eVscope 2 has a sleek silver design. (Image credit: Jason Parnell Brookes) The side profile of the Unistellar eVscope 2 shows off it's sleek design. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) An image of M42 taken with the Unistellar eVscope 2, left shows snapshot and right shows enhanced image with longer exposure. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The app gives smooth manual control of the telescope and displays a live view. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The Unistellar eVscope 2 fits nicely into the Unistellar backpack. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The eVscope 2 is minimalist and features a single button, the power button. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) Astronomers can view the sky through the telescope too with the Nikon-made eyepiece. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The Unistellar eVscope 2 has a 4.5-inch aperture. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The Unistellar eVscope 2 has a USB-C and a USB-A port on the underside for charging. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes)

Are you looking for a gift that your Dad will remember for years to come? If you were worried that a traditional telescope might be too complex, the Unistellar eVscope 2 takes away all the hassle of finding your night sky targets and gets you viewing the cosmos in no time. Now is a great time to pick it up, with 11% off at Unistellar.

With the eVscope 2, you are not just getting a telescope but a basic astrophotography set-up too. You can start getting images of the night sky to keep and share with loved ones as soon as you start. After installing the app, select your target, and the eVscope 2 does the rest. Sit back and see the distant nebulas and galaxies appear on your phone screen.

For those who would rather view the target through the telescope rather than a phone screen, the Nikon-made eyepiece gives you great clarity when opting for a more traditional observation experience.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In our eVscope 2 review, we found that the object go-to system is intuitive and fast, with the option to input bespoke positioning through advanced settings. It comes with a tripod, Bahtinov mask, dust cap, eyepiece cover and adjustment tools.

Key features: Nine-hour battery life, access to the sky catalog with over 5000 observable objects, 64 GB storage, GoTo motorized Alt-Azimuth mount.

Product launched: September 2021

Price history: This telescope dropped to $4249 on May 23 from $4899 on Amazon.

Price comparison: Unistellar: $4249 | B&H Photo: $4249 | BestBuy: $5199

Featured in guide: best smart telescopes

Reviews consensus: We were impressed by how easy the eVscope 2 was to use, especially for a beginner stargazer. It not only makes observation easy but astrophotography too. User reviews praise the simple set-up and appreciate the quality of the device.

Space: ★★★★½

✅ Buy it if: You want a telescope that is easy to set up and can get you views of stars, nebulas and galaxies quickly.

❌ Don't buy it if: You prefer the manual operation of finding night sky targets with a traditional telescope set-up.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.