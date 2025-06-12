Gaze at the Orion Nebula together - eVscope 2 is $570 off for Father's Day
This Unistellar eVscope 2 is one of the best smart telescopes for easy observation of the night sky and it's $570 off for Father's Day
The universe is a huge place, but it is full of wondrous sights like nebulas and galaxies. Sometimes finding these jewels of the night sky is tricky, but the Unistellar eVscope 2 makes it a breeze, and it's a whopping $570 off for Father's Day.
You can get the Unistellar eVscope 2 smart telescope on sale right now at Unistellar for $4249.
Unistellar is well known for producing high-quality smart telescopes that not only find your chosen target, but also image it for you so you can keep your views of the night sky even after you have put it away. We gave it four and a half stars in our Unistellar eVscope 2 review, and it features as our 'best for larger budgets' pick in our best smart telescopes guide.
During our testing, we loved the simple set-up and sleek design, which makes it a great telescope for beginners. It is also great for new astrophotographers due to the enhanced view, which builds a clearer image of the target with repeated exposures. It even saves the image with a data stamp so you can remember this special memory forever!
Save $570 on a telescope that lets you gaze at any object in the night sky easily. All you have to do is bring up your chosen target on the smartphone app and let the eVscope 2 show you your chosen star, nebula or galaxy.
It takes the hard work out of stargazing; plug your smartphone in, press a few buttons, and you're treated to gorgeous views of the cosmos. We think it's the best smart telescope for large budgets.
- We're constantly checking the best prices on our Black Friday space deals page for big discounts on the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, drones, Lego, streaming and more.
Are you looking for a gift that your Dad will remember for years to come? If you were worried that a traditional telescope might be too complex, the Unistellar eVscope 2 takes away all the hassle of finding your night sky targets and gets you viewing the cosmos in no time. Now is a great time to pick it up, with 11% off at Unistellar.
With the eVscope 2, you are not just getting a telescope but a basic astrophotography set-up too. You can start getting images of the night sky to keep and share with loved ones as soon as you start. After installing the app, select your target, and the eVscope 2 does the rest. Sit back and see the distant nebulas and galaxies appear on your phone screen.
For those who would rather view the target through the telescope rather than a phone screen, the Nikon-made eyepiece gives you great clarity when opting for a more traditional observation experience.
Get the Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
In our eVscope 2 review, we found that the object go-to system is intuitive and fast, with the option to input bespoke positioning through advanced settings. It comes with a tripod, Bahtinov mask, dust cap, eyepiece cover and adjustment tools.
Key features: Nine-hour battery life, access to the sky catalog with over 5000 observable objects, 64 GB storage, GoTo motorized Alt-Azimuth mount.
Product launched: September 2021
Price history: This telescope dropped to $4249 on May 23 from $4899 on Amazon.
Price comparison: Unistellar: $4249 | B&H Photo: $4249 | BestBuy: $5199
Featured in guide: best smart telescopes
Reviews consensus: We were impressed by how easy the eVscope 2 was to use, especially for a beginner stargazer. It not only makes observation easy but astrophotography too. User reviews praise the simple set-up and appreciate the quality of the device.
Space: ★★★★½
✅ Buy it if: You want a telescope that is easy to set up and can get you views of stars, nebulas and galaxies quickly.
❌ Don't buy it if: You prefer the manual operation of finding night sky targets with a traditional telescope set-up.
Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Harry joined Space.com in December 2024 as an e-commerce staff writer covering cameras, optics, and skywatching content. Based in the UK, Harry graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor's degree in American Literature with Creative Writing from the University of East Anglia before moving to South Korea to teach English. A keen photographer, Harry has strong experience with astrophotography and has captured celestial objects with a range of cameras. As a lifelong skywatcher, Harry remembers watching the Perseid meteor shower every summer in his hometown and being amazed by the wonders of the night sky.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.