Amazon Prime Day is here! This year marks the first four-day event from Amazon and there will be plenty of deals to be had. We have looked through a range of the best telescopes, from beginner telescopes to the best telescopes for deep space.

Prime Day is running from July 8 to 11 and while there are huge savings to be had, many of the best ones go quickly! To make sure you don't miss any of the best deals on skywatching gear, tech and entertainment, have a look at our Amazon Prime Day hub. If you have been wanting to make your first leap into skywatching or upgrade your current optics, take a look below at the best telescope deals on Amazon Prime Day 2025.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 telescope deals

Best US Prime Day telescope deals

ZWO Seestar S30: was $429 now $399 at Amazon Save $30 on a smart telescope we rated. four out of five stars. In our full ZWO Seestar S30 review, we praised the fast set-up and excellent interface on the Seestar app. This telescope is highly portable and lightweight so it's easy to take to dark sky sites. It photographs celestial objects so you can cherish these memories forever!

Best UK Prime Day telescope deals

Celestron Signature Series Firstscope 76mm: was £70 now £50 at Amazon Save £20 on a great first telescope for the space-obsessed youngster in your life! This beginner telescope is easy to control and is perfect for gazing at the moon. It got four stars from us in our Firstscope 76mm review. This version features a limited edition lunar wrap that commemorates the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

What kind of telescope do I need?

While it's easy to get caught up in Prime Day savings and focus on the biggest discount, you need to consider what you want your telescope for and whether the model will be the best fit for the job. A whopping great Dobsonian reflector might have the best savings but if you don't plan on looking at distant nebulas then it would be overkill.

There are many options to consider when buying a telescope and the best place to look if you are considering buying one would be one of our telescope guides. We have guides to the best telescopes, the best beginner telescopes, the best telescopes for seeing planets and more.

The table below will help you choose the right kind of telescope for certain celestial targets but you should also consider other factors like portability, ease-of-use and size constraints. The best smart telescopes are the easiest to use and operate with smartphones while the best small telescopes are the best option for taking with you to dark sky sites.