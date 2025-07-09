Best Amazon Prime Day telescope deals 2025
These are the best telescope deals on Amazon Prime Day 2025, running from July 8 to 11.
Amazon Prime Day is here! This year marks the first four-day event from Amazon and there will be plenty of deals to be had. We have looked through a range of the best telescopes, from beginner telescopes to the best telescopes for deep space.
Prime Day is running from July 8 to 11 and while there are huge savings to be had, many of the best ones go quickly! To make sure you don't miss any of the best deals on skywatching gear, tech and entertainment, have a look at our Amazon Prime Day hub. If you have been wanting to make your first leap into skywatching or upgrade your current optics, take a look below at the best telescope deals on Amazon Prime Day 2025.
Amazon Prime Day 2025 telescope deals
Best US Prime Day telescope deals
Save $301 on the Unistellar eQuinox 2, a smart telescope that features an 11-hour battery life as well as an image resolution of 6.4MP and 450mm focal length.
This bundle comes with the official Unistellar backpack included for taking to dark sky sites. We like this telescope so much that we rated this as the best smart telescope out there.
Save $500 on this smart telescope that is also super portable. It's simple to use and autofocuses on celestial objects, now with a high-quality Nikon eyepiece.
We gave the non-pro version four and half stars out of five in our full Unistellar Odyssey review.
Save $300 on this powerful smart telescope. Automatically slew to and image over 5000 celestial objects, including 37 million stars.
We gave it four and half stars out of five in our full eVscope 2 review.
Save $30 on a smart telescope we rated. four out of five stars. In our full ZWO Seestar S30 review, we praised the fast set-up and excellent interface on the Seestar app.
This telescope is highly portable and lightweight so it's easy to take to dark sky sites. It photographs celestial objects so you can cherish these memories forever!
Save $200 on the best motorized telescope in our best telescopes guide. We rated it four and a half stars in our NexStar 8SE review.
It features an eight-inch aperture, a useful magnification of up to 180x, an easy-to-operate hand controller and stunning optics, perfect for almost any night sky object.
Save $90 on this must-have telescope for beginners. The StarSense Explorer app makes navigating the night sky a breeze.
In our Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 102AZ review, we praised the simple assembly and the ease of use when finding celestial objects.
Best UK Prime Day telescope deals
Save £300 on one of Unistellar's most powerful smart telescopes. It has a 7.7MP camera and an exclusive eyepiece for traditional viewing.
We rated it four and a half stars in our full Unistellar eVscope 2 review.
Save £300 on a powerful smart telescope that is highly portable and great for taking to dark sky sites. The pro version has an exclusive Nikon-made eyepiece.
We rated the non-pro model four and a half stars in our full Unistellar Odyssey review.
Save over £80 on this casual smart telescope that is perfect for beginners. It is capable of solar astronomy and can take photos of all your celestial targets.
We rated it four and a half stars in our full ZWO Seestar S50 review.
Save over £300 on what we think is the best motorized telescope out there. You will need to join Prime to get access to the lowest price.
We reviewed the Celestron NexStar 8SE and rated it very highly, praising the sharpness of the image and incredibly bright views.
Save £115 on this excellent reflector model from Celestron, it features the Starsense technology that works with your smartphone to find your chosen targets.
We spotted a range of galaxies, including the Andromeda galaxy, in our StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ review.
Save £20 on a great first telescope for the space-obsessed youngster in your life! This beginner telescope is easy to control and is perfect for gazing at the moon.
It got four stars from us in our Firstscope 76mm review. This version features a limited edition lunar wrap that commemorates the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.
What kind of telescope do I need?
While it's easy to get caught up in Prime Day savings and focus on the biggest discount, you need to consider what you want your telescope for and whether the model will be the best fit for the job. A whopping great Dobsonian reflector might have the best savings but if you don't plan on looking at distant nebulas then it would be overkill.
There are many options to consider when buying a telescope and the best place to look if you are considering buying one would be one of our telescope guides. We have guides to the best telescopes, the best beginner telescopes, the best telescopes for seeing planets and more.
The table below will help you choose the right kind of telescope for certain celestial targets but you should also consider other factors like portability, ease-of-use and size constraints. The best smart telescopes are the easiest to use and operate with smartphones while the best small telescopes are the best option for taking with you to dark sky sites.
Skywatching target
Best telescope type
Ideal focal length
Ideal Aperture
Stars
Refractor, Newtonian reflector
Short to medium (e.g. 500mm - 1000mm)
3-6 inches (80-150mm)
The moon
Refractor, Newtonian reflector
Short to medium (e.g. 500mm - 1000mm)
3-6 inches (80-150mm)
Planets
Refractor, Schmidt- Cassegrain (catadioptric)
Medium to long (e.g. 1000mm - 2000mm+)
4-10 inches (100-250mm)
Nebulas
Newtonian reflector, Schmidt-Cassegrain (catadioptric)
Medium to long (e.g. 800mm - 2000mm+)
6-12+ inches (150-300mm+)
Galaxies
Newtonian reflector, Schmidt-Cassegrain (catadioptric)
Medium to long (e.g. 1000mm - 2000mm+)
8-16+ inches (200-400mm+)
Harry joined Space.com in December 2024 as an e-commerce staff writer covering cameras, optics, and skywatching content. Based in the UK, Harry graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor's degree in American Literature with Creative Writing from the University of East Anglia before moving to South Korea to teach English. A keen photographer, Harry has strong experience with astrophotography and has captured celestial objects with a range of cameras. As a lifelong skywatcher, Harry remembers watching the Perseid meteor shower every summer in his hometown and being amazed by the wonders of the night sky.
