It's our choice as the best smart telescope and it's rarely discounted — now with $420 off, this telescope deal is worth grabbing fast

The Unistellar eQuinox 2 Smart Telescope is our top pick when it comes to the best smart telescopes, and this telescope deal at Unistellar has a seldom seen $420 discount.

The Unistellar eQuinox 2 (sometimes written as Unistellar eQuinox II) is designed for experienced skywatchers and beginners too, and provides stunning views and photos of the cosmos in what we think is an incredibly sleek and stylish design.

Buy the Unistellar eQuinox 2 Smart Telescope with a $420 discount at Unistellar.

In our Unistellar eQuinox 2 review, we gave the Unistellar an impressive four and a half stars out of five. We thought that this was an easy-to-use motorized smart telescope that delivered high-resolution astrophotography.

It's also simple to use, and can go to night sky objects with the press of a button, and viewed via the Unistellar app, rather than traditonal eyepiece observation found in the best telescopes.

Image 1 of 3 Operating the eQuinox 2 is done fully through the Unistellar app on smart devices. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The focusing wheel at the base of the eQuinox 2 smart telescope. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) Minimalist design features a single button on the housing. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes)

The Unistellar eQuinox 2 looks identical to its predecessor, the eQuinox, but has a higher-resolution image sensor, which gives greater detail of the night sky. It also has a larger field of view.

What is appealing to the modern skywatcher is that, rather than using a viewfinder, the telescope wirelessly connects to your smartphone via Unistellar's app. Images from the eQuinox 2 are then shown on your phone screen, which also lets you control the telescope.

Elsewhere, we loved the smart light pollution reduction feature, ideal for users who don't live near a dark sky site and want to use it in their backyard.

The Unistellar eQuinox 2 smart telescope also impressed us with its branded tripod, which comes included, and the package is completed with a lens cap that doubles as a Bahtinov mask, battery and charger, and a set of adjustment tools too.

Key features: Image resolution: 6.2 MP, focal length: 450 mm, field of view: 34 x 47 arc minutes, mount: motorized alt-azimuth, limiting magnitude: 18.2, battery life: 11 hrs, mirror diameter: 114 mm, total weight: 9 kg, Auto Light Pollution Filter Software.

Price history: The Unistellar eQuinox 2 has been priced as low as $1,999 during Black Friday sales events on Amazon, but the usual MSRP on multiple online retailers is $2,799. So the current $2,379 price at Unistellar represents a hefty saving. You can also buy the eQuinox 2 at some other retailers with the same savings.

Reviews consensus: We gave the eQuinox 2 an impressive four and a half stars out of five review, and that is on par with the majority of Unistellar customers, with owners giving it an average 4.4 out of 5 score. Owners note the ease of use, build quality and functionality as some of its best features.

Space: ★★★★½ Live Science: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: Best smart telescopes, best telescopes

Price comparison: B&H Photo Video: $2,379

✅ Buy it if: You want to quickly and easily get stunning images of the night sky without needing knowledge of the constellations.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want an upgradable telescope or one that is easy to carry.

