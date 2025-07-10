Want $600 off the Unistellar eQuinox 2? This anti-Prime Day deal ends July 13

Amazon Prime Day is still running but there are plenty of deals from other retailers like $600 off the Unistellar eQuinox 2 from BH Photo and Video. It featured in our best smart telecopes guide as our best smart telescope overall and it features in a massive five of our guides. This telescope is not only good for observation but it makes astrophotography a breeze and lets you keep your cherished views of the cosmos forever.

Get the Unistellar eQuinox 2 on sale for $2199 from BH Photo and Video.

Image 1 of 3 The eQuinox 2 is smartphone-controlled and finds your chosen celestial target for you. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The Unistellar eQuinox 2 has a minimal design and only has a single button. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The Unistellar eQuinox 2 has a 4.5-inch aperture and a 6.2 MP camera resolution. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes)

In our full Unistellar eQuinox 2 review, we captured stunning images of the Whirlpool and Cigar galaxies. We were incredibly impressed by its ability to deliver stunning views of deep-sky objects even from light-polluted areas. This smart telescope is featured in five of our guides, including the best telescopes and best smart telescopes.

This deal builds on the flash sale from Unistellar, which is offering $300 off all of their telescopes, and reduces the price by another $300 so you can get the Unistellar eQuinox 2 for $2199. While sales tax might apply in certain states and nudge the final price higher, everyone will be able to benefit from this deal. Residents of tax-free states will benefit from the full force of this $600 saving, so this would be a great choice if you live in Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire or Oregon.

The Unistellar eQuinox 2 is a smart telescope that makes exploring the cosmos incredibly accessible, even for beginners. It boasts advanced image processing and live image stacking capabilities, allowing you to observe fainter celestial objects with remarkable clarity. The telescope is controlled via a user-friendly smartphone app, which guides you to objects in the night sky for observation or easy astrophotography. Whether you are an aspiring astrophotographer looking to capture the treasures of the universe or simply want to enjoy unparalleled views of the night sky, the eQuinox 2 is an astounding choice

Key features: 4.5-inch aperture, 450mm focal length, f/4 focal ratio, Newtonian reflector design, Sony IMX347 CMOS sensor, 6.2MP camera, motorized alt-azimuth mount with go-to capability, Smart Light Pollution Reduction technology, 5000+ object sky catalog, 64GB, 11-hour battery life, 20 lbs (including tripod).

Product launched: February 2023

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Price history: The Unistellar eQuinox 2 typically retails for $2799 but dropped to $2499 for Amazon Prime Day. This deal from BHPhotoVideo drops the price again to $2199.

Price comparison: BHPhotoVideo: $2199 | Unistellar: $2499 | Amazon: $2499

Reviews consensus: In our Unistellar eQuinox 2 review, we praised its user-friendly nature and powerful observational capabilities. Thanks to automatic tracking and smart light pollution reduction, this makes it a breeze for celestial observation whether you are a beginner or an experienced astronomer.

Space.com: ★★★★½ | LiveScience: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: best smart telescopes, best telescopes, best telescopes for kids, best telescopes for beginners, best telescopes for deep space

✅ Buy it if: You want a powerful, user-friendly smart telescope for easy astrophotography and automatic deep-sky exploration.

❌ Don't buy it if: You prefer a traditional optical telescope, or if you are looking for a more budget-friendly option without smart features.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.