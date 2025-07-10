Now under $30, transform any room into a cosmic wonderland with this Cadrim star projector

This Cadrim Star Projector may be small but it can project some impressive displays, including images of the moon.

Want a star projector that can transform a room without taking up half a table? This Cadram Star Projector, cheaper than ever for Prime Day, is just what you need.

Get this Cadrim Star Projector for just $29 this Amazon Prime Day.

We were impressed when we reviewed the Cadram Star Projector, awarding it four stars. It's got a pleasingly small footprint but can conjure up some fantastic displays, which can be tweaked to your heart's content. You can even have the moon on your wall, a feature not present in all projectors.

It's whisper quiet, making it ideal for a night light, and at this sub-$30 price, it's the perfect way to invite the cosmos into your home.

Cadrim Star Projector: was $35.99 now $28.79 at Amazon Save 20% on this Cadrim star projector, which, despite its size, can transform a room with the flick of a switch. It's impressively customizable, whether you're illuminating a game room, lounge, nursery or other location. This is the cheapest we've ever seen it at less than $30.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tantse Walter) This Cadrim star projector isn't rechargeable, but it puts out some impressive displays wherever you find room for it. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

There are no shortage of star projectors out there, but this one is genuinely special as we discovered in our Cadrim Star Projector review.

It has a small footprint, small enough to fit on a shelf, but its displays are seriously impressive and supremely customizable too. It also projects a gorgeous image of the moon, not found on many projectors of this price range.



It boasts a Bluetooth speaker, which is a neat bonus, though it's a little low on bass, so don't buy this just for that. It's whisper quiet and its displays can fill most average-sized rooms. We found its projection quality to be equivalent to the pricier Govee Star Light, which has also been discounted for Prime Day.

Whether you're looking for a sleep aid, something to brighten up a boring room or just want to relax beneath the stars, this is a steal at $29.

Key features: Bluetooth speaker, 861 square feet (80 square meters) projection area, remote control, sleep timer, optional moon projection.

Price history: The price of this projector hovers around the $30-40 mark, and this Prime Day deal is the first time we've seen it drop this low. If it sells out at Amazon, Walmart are also selling it for the same price.

Reviews consensus: We were seriously impressed with this small but powerful projector. It's whisper quiet, offers superb displays (including an optional moon) and won't break the bank, especially at this price. It's Amazon reviews are similarly positive, so this is a steal at $28.79.

Price comparison: Amazon $28.79 | Walmart $28.79

✅ Buy it if: You want to fill a room with a cosmic display, whether that's a game room, a nursery, or a party that needs livening up.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want an educational star projector. As impressive as its displays are, they're not scientifically accurate.

