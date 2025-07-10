Silver Surfer proclaims Earth's doom in chilling new 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' clip (video)

The Fantastic Four: First Steps | Official Clip 'I Herald Galactus' | In Theaters July 25 - YouTube Watch On

When you're a silver-skinned alien riding atop a metallic conduit for the Power Cosmic, delivering death sentences to targeted planets, most of the time, folks tend to pay close attention, as seen in a dire new clip from Marvel Studios' "The Fantastic Four: First Steps."

In this chilling sneak peek at the female Silver Surfer Shalla-Bal, played by Julia Garner and voiced by Camilla Scott, we see the sleek herald of Galactus the Devourer of Worlds swoop in to present words of woe to humanity and Marvel's First Family in attendance.

"Your planet is now marked for death," she warns Earth's residents and superpowered protectors. "Your world will be consumed by the Devourer. There is nothing you can do to stop him. For he is a universal force as essential as the stars. Hold your loved ones close. And speak the words you’ve been afraid to speak. Use this time to rejoice and celebrate. For your time is short."

Marvel Studios' "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" arrives July 25. (Image credit: Marvel. Studios)

It's an intense moment played for all its somber implications as Reed Richards and his family listen and contemplate the Silver Surfer's depressing proclamation. Scott's performance as Shalla-Bal's forceful melodic voice makes this clip shine even brighter.

Also just revealed by Marvel Studios is this brand new behind-the-scenes featurette titled "Meet the Family," which offers amusing moments on set and focuses on the tremendous cast chemistry.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps | Meet The Family | In Theaters July 25

Directed by Matt Shakman and featuring Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing), "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" launches into theaters on July 25, 2025.