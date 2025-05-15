The latest 'Superman' trailer looks fantastic, but beware if spoilers are your kryptonite (video)

Warner Bros has revealed another Superman trailer that shows off more about the movie's main players and what David Corenswet's Kal-El stands for with the lengthier second trailer... as long as you don't mind some mild spoilers.
July 2025 is looking remarkably busy when it comes to huge blockbusters, with Jurassic World: Rebirth and The Fantastic Four: First Steps making waves online for the last few months. James Gunn's Superman is generating a lot of excitement because of how pure and old-fashioned it looks, though, and its second trailer is making us doubly optimistic about the DCU's chances.
We've seen a surprising amount of the Man of Steel's latest outing already after the awe-inspiring first trailer, an extended CinemaCon look, and a recent behind-the-scenes look, but they were all pretty coy with plot details. Not so this time.
An extremely agitated Lex Luthor, The Engineer, a massive kaiju, and even Rick Flag Sr. are after our favorite Kryptonian in this trailer. His crime? Acting on his own and without the consent of any government to save lives. Hawkgirl, Mister Terrific, and Green Lantern Guy Gardner are also in the mix, probably trying to steer the 'boy scout' in the direction they believe is the right one, but we're thinking he won't bend. Maybe Pa Kent's useful wisdom holds the key to becoming the beacon of hope he's meant to be, and we're just hoping he doesn't walk into a tornado this time around. Watch out for the Hammer of Boravia — an original villain created for this movie — making his big debut too.
Alongside this new trailer, which will likely be the main one, Gunn shared a new poster that puts our main character front and center:
Putting all the (seemingly earned) fan service and comic book-y action aside, perhaps the most interesting bit of this new preview is Lois Lane's interview with Clark Kent acting as Superman; it's the sort of fun but loaded banter that Gunn nails perfectly. If anyone had any doubts about his vision for the character, this trailer should blow them away for good (Krypto's cuteness definitely helps, we admit it.)
Superman releases in theaters on July 11, 2025. David Corenswet (Superman/Clark Kent), Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), and Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor)lead a remarkably busy cast. The following month, on August 21, Gunn will keep the DCU moving with the second season of Peacemaker, starring John Cena.
