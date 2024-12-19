It's a bird! It's a plane! It's the 1st fantastic trailer for James Gunn's 'Superman!'

The new DC Universe might have technically already launched earlier this month with Max's animated series "Creature Commandos," but that was just an appetizer for the Big Blue Boy Scout as he swoops in for the first official trailer today for director James Gunn's "Superman."

Starring David Corenswet as the iconic Man of Steel, "Superman" (previously titled "Superman: Legacy") strikes multiplexes on July 11, 2025 as the premiere DCU feature film delivered under James Gunn and Peter Safran's newly-minted DC Studios leadership and expansive vision.

This provocative preview represents 18 long months of hope, hype, and fear since Gunn first announced he'd helm "Superman," and we can say the wait was worth it.

Official poster for James Gunn's "Superman" (Image credit: DC Studios)

Behold the latest cinematic incarnation of the world's first comic book superhero and tell us you're not just a tad bit thrilled to high heaven. In two stirring minutes we're gifted a generous sampling of the exact tone and style we'd expect for a James Gunn Superman flick, with bright sprinklings of Lois Lane, Lex Luthor, Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, Mister Terrific, and Metamorpho. But it's a fabulous furry friend that steals the show as Kal-El's faithful white wonder dog Krypto rescues his injured master from a frigid fall, in a role inspired by Gunn's own adopted pooch named Ozu.

We're even given a touching flash of Pruitt Taylor Vince's Jonathan Kent in an emotional scene with Clark on the porch of the iconic Smallville farmhouse.

Corenswet joins an all-star cast that includes Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), Edi Gathegi (Mister Terrific), Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner/Green Lantern), Anthony Carrigan (Metamorpho), Wendell Pierce (Perry White), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sean Gunn (Maxwell Lord), Frank Grillo (Rick Flagg Sr.), Angela Spica (The Engineer), Milly Alcock (Kara Zor-El), and Alan Tudyk in a yet-to-be-announced role.

"It's not an origin story," Safran told THR last year. "It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks that kindness is old-fashioned."

Gunn has also discussed on numerous occasions that his "Superman" movie takes inspiration from DC Comics' acclaimed 2005-2008 run of writer Grant Morrison and artist Frank Quitely's "All-Star Superman," which has become an absolute must-read of any true fan of the Last Son of Krypton.

"Superman" lands in theaters on July, 11, 2025.