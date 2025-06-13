Disney Plus is one of the best streaming services out there and is currently 60% off for UK viewers, so if you're looking for something cool to watch over Father's Day, this is the deal to get.

Save 60% and get four months of Disney Plus for just £1.99 a month when you sign up via their site.

This is one of the best streaming deals currently available, and it's no wonder, as you can watch all the Marvel and Star Wars movies in order. Plus, you can stream all the TV shows from the franchises as well as gain access to countless big-name titles and Disney's vast library of original content and animated classics. But, you'll have to be quick as this deal expires on June 30th.

Disney Plus: was £4.99 now £1.99 at Disney+ Save 60% on four months of Disney Plus, which is a must-have deal for any sci-fi fan. Disney is the home of the Star Wars and Marvel universes as well as the place you can stream its historic library of classics, originals and recent big hits. Note: This is a UK-only deal. The deal is for four months; once the four months are up, the price will revert to the usual £4.99 per month.

Image 1 of 3 Disney Plus is currently on offer for just £1.99 a month, one of the best streaming deals available. (Image credit: Disney) (Image credit: Disney) (Image credit: Disney)

If you're a UK-based sci-fi fan, this really is the deal you want to cash in on. Disney Plus is the home of the Star Wars as well as Marvel cinematic universes. You can stream all their TV content too. On top of those two franchises, Disney also houses big names like National Geographic, Pixar and Star, where you can stream the new "Predator: Killer of Killers" movie.

Of course, countless other big titles include all of Disney's classics, and many are family-friendly, so everyone can enjoy something. And for just £1.99, that's great value. It's worth remembering this deal lasts for four months only, so if you don't want Disney long term, you'll have to cancel after four months. This offer is only valid until June 30, so if you want to make the most of it, you'll have to act soon.

Key features: The entire Star Wars, Marvel, National Geographic, Star and Pixar libraries are available to watch on top of Disney's huge content pool.

Price history: Before today's deal, the ad-supported plan, which is what is on offer, costs £4.99 per month, which means you get a 60% saving for four months. It's unusual to see a deal like this outside of a massive sales event.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Consensus: "There's a reason this is our pick of the best streaming service for Sci-Fi fans. It's the home of Star Wars, and there's a huge wealth of other TV series and movies, with stuff for the whole family. ★★★★★"

Featured in guides: Best streaming services, best streaming deals

✅ Buy it if: You want top value for a streaming service that offers plenty. Or you want to watch any Star Wars or Marvel content, because this is the home of both.

❌ Don't buy it if: The only reason you wouldn't get this deal is if you're not a UK-based subscriber or if you don't want to pick up a streaming subscription.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.