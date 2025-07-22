You can currently save over 40% on a range of Disney Plus streaming subscription bundles, just in time for the upcoming release of Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Save up to 46% on Disney Plus subscriptions when you sign up via their site.

If you're looking to stream the Marvel movies in order in anticipation of the new Fantastic Four movie, now is your last chance. Disney Plus is among the best streaming services and you can save over 40% on a range of bundles and streaming options in one of the best streaming deals available. You can also watch the Alien movies in order ahead of "Alien: Earth" as Hulu is included in every bundle, and of course, Disney Plus is the home of all Star Wars content, both movies and TV shows.

Disney Plus: was $37 now $17 at Disney+ Save up to 46% on subscriptions to Disney Plus which gives you access to all Marvel content, Star Wars and Alien franchise productions as well as its huge range of original content and classics along with National Geographic and Starz. Note: This price is for the Disney, Hulu and ESPN Plus bundle. Prices vary based on what bundle you opt for.

Image 1 of 3 Disney Plus subscriptions are up to 46% off and you can watch the Marvel movies in order ahead of Fantastic Four's release. (Image credit: Marvel Studios) Disney Plus subscriptions are up to 46% off and you can watch the Alien movies in order ahead of Alien: Earth (Image credit: Hulu) Disney Plus subscriptions are up to 46% off and you can watch the Star Wars movies in order. (Image credit: Disney)

With Fantastic Four: First Steps coming out on July 24, now is the last chance for you to catch up on Marvel content before its release. If you're a sci-fi fan, then the Disney and Hulu bundle is exactly what you want as it gives you access to all Marvel content, apart from Spider-Man movies, all Star Wars content and the Alien franchise, ahead of Alien: Earth. Disney is also home to a multitude of other big-name titles, blockbuster movies and TV shows to keep sci-fi superfans glued to the couch.

Of course, the prices of subscriptions change based on which option you opt for. You can have Disney and Hulu, but you can also add ESPN Plus or Max. You can also opt for an ad-supported plan or an ad-free option. Fortunately, all bundle options are over 40% off, so you're saving big whichever option you choose.

Key features: Key features: Access to Disney Plus, Hulu and Max/ESPN Plus if you choose to. Stream Star Wars, Marvel, Alien, other huge titles backed by a massive library of classics and original content.

Price history: Before this deal, the price of having these subscriptions individually would cost you over double what you would if you opted for a bundle.

✅ Buy it if: You want to watch the Marvel movies ahead of Fantastic Four, or the Star Wars movies in order, or if you want to have a cheap way to stream hundreds of top-tier titles from huge libraries of content.

❌ Don't buy it if: We can't think of why you wouldn't buy this, but if you're already subscribed to this bundle, then you will be ineligible for the deal.

