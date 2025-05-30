This is the absolute last call on this incredible streaming deal. Right now, a year of Peacock TV, with over 50 always-on channels and some of the best sci-fi shows around, is 68% off. However, the deal expires today, May 30, so to say the clock is ticking is an understatement, and we'd suggest you grab what is undoubtedly one of the best streaming deals we've ever seen, fast!

Get 68% off an annual subscription to Peacock TV by using the code: SPRINGSAVINGS, now just $24.99.

For those of you that haven't seen or heard of Peacock TV, it's NBCUniversal's streaming service and home to an array of hit TV shows and movies, as well as NBC originals and live sports. For sci-fi lovers, Peacock is home to titles including "Battlestar Galactica", "Resident: Alien", "Brave New World" and so much more.

Peacock TV: was $80 now $25 at Peacock TV Save 68% on Peacock TV streaming service. This streaming deal offers a huge saving an annual subscription, and gives you access to 50 always-on channels, featuring a ton of well-known sci-fi content and also broadcasts a wide range of live sports. Note: This deal expires on May 30, so you'll have to be quick. Once your subscription expires, it will revert to the usual price of $79.99.

A year's subscription to Peacock usually costs $79.99, but you can grab it now, if you're super quick, for just $24.99. It's home to some SYFY programming and big sci-fi titles.

We've mentioned a few above, but it's also home to "Farscape", "Eureka", "Highlander" and "Age of Tomorrow". If you're a sci-fi fan, then 68% off Peacock for a year is a low-risk option if you're looking for something cool to watch.

You'll have access to news channels including NBC News and Sky News. If sports is more your thing, you can watch the NFL, Premier League Soccer, WWE, the Golf Pass and more. And for good measure, Peacock also streams reality television, so there really is something for everyone on Peacock.

Key features: 68% discount, over 50 always-on channels, great sci-fi content, live sports, multiple news channels, year-long subscription.

Price history: Before today's deal, the cost of an annual subscription to peacock would usually cost $79.99. We have seen similar discounts in the past but they don't come around very often. 68% off an annual subscription represents great value for a streaming service that will always offer you something you can watch.

✅ Buy it if: You want a low-cost streaming deal, with tons of brilliant content, it's a no-brainer really.

❌ Don't buy it if: You don't want the best streaming deal going, it's great value and we believe it's worth getting.

