An unmissable Black Friday streaming deal for sci-fi fans — get Paramount+ for just $2.99 a month

Save up to 77% on Paramount Plus and get complete access to Star Trek, Transformers, Halo, The X Files, A Quiet Place and many top movies and TV shows

This is a brilliant Black Friday streaming deal that sci-fi fans will not want to miss – get Paramount Plus for just $2.99 a month for two months. Whether you go for the Essential plan (usual price $7.99), or Premium (usually $12.99), this deal means you'll pay just $2.99 for the first two months.

