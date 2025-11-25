This is a brilliant Black Friday streaming deal that sci-fi fans will not want to miss – get Paramount Plus for just $2.99 a month for two months. Whether you go for the Essential plan (usual price $7.99), or Premium (usually $12.99), this deal means you'll pay just $2.99 for the first two months.

Sign up to Paramount Plus for just $2.99 a month for the first two months and get a universe of top-class sci-fi at your fingertips.

Paramount+ is the home of Star Trek, which means you get the franchise's entire TV and movie back catalogue. There are also three seasons of the excellent Star Trek: Picard, all seven Transformers movies and it's the only place you can watch both seasons of Halo, based on the Xbox game series. You'll also find classics such as The X Files, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Starship Troopers, plus a whole lot more.