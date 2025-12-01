It's your last chance to grab these must-have Cyber Monday streaming deals: Save over 70% on Paramount Plus and over 60% on Disney Plus and Hulu

News
By published

These must-have Paramount Plus and Disney plus Cyber Monday deals are expiring soon but you can still stream Star Trek, Star Wars, Predator and more for less.

A group of people are lined up wearing different color jumpers with a multi-color pattern behind them, the paramount plus logo is bottom center of the screen and the Space.com logo is top left.
(Image credit: Paramount)

It's Cyber Monday and it's your last chance to grab these must-have Cyber Monday Paramount Plus and Disney Plus deals, saving you over 70%.

Save over 60% on 12 months of Disney Plus and Hulu this Cyber Monday.
Get 77% off two months of Paramount Plus for Cyber Monday.

Paramount Plus Premium
Save 77%
Paramount Plus Premium : was $12.99 now $2.99 at Paramount+

Paramount Plus is the home of all Star Trek content, including Strange New Worlds and the upcoming Starfleet Academy series, as well as the Halo TV show and the Transformers franchise. This deal is for two months of access, perfect for the holiday season.

View Deal
Disney Plus And Hulu (with ads)
Save 62%
Disney Plus And Hulu (with ads): was $12.99 now $4.99 at Disney+

Save big on a bundle that allows you access to two major streaming services for a year. At just $4.99 a month, you can stream all Star Wars, Alien, Predator, Marvel, Avatar movies, and so much more.

View Deal
Alex hunts for deals for a living and writes about the ones worth getting.
Alexander Cox
Alex hunts for deals for a living and writes about the ones worth getting.
Alexander Cox

Alex is an E-commerce Writer for Space.com and o