If you're looking for Cyber Monday deals, these streaming offers are perfect to keep you entertained this holiday season as you can stream a ton of top-tier sci-fi content. The Paramount Plus Cyber Monday deal gives you access to all Star Trek content, Halo and Transformers, as well as their library of original movies and shows. The Disney Plus Cyber Monday deal gives you a year's access to all Star Wars, Marvel, Alien, Predator, Avatar content, as well as their (and Hulu's) huge library of originals and classics. Both are some of the best streaming services available, but you'll have to hurry, though, as both deals expire today.

Save 77% Paramount Plus Premium : was $12.99 now $2.99 at Paramount+ Paramount Plus is the home of all Star Trek content, including Strange New Worlds and the upcoming Starfleet Academy series, as well as the Halo TV show and the Transformers franchise. This deal is for two months of access, perfect for the holiday season.