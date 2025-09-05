If you're looking for the best streaming deal now that summer is coming to a close, you should consider getting 50% off a year's subscription to Paramount Plus, so you can watch all Star Trek content and so much more, for less.

Get 50% off a year's subscription to Paramount Plus's Essential and Premium Plans via their site.

Paramount Plus is offering 50% off its annual plans until September 18, meaning you can get a year's subscription for as little as $29.99. It's unquestionably one of the best streaming deals available at the moment, and you can watch the Star Trek movies in order, as well as all of the TV shows. We rate Paramount Plus as one of the best streaming services on the market because of its Star Trek content, as well as its strong line-up of originals. You can also get the Halo TV series and the Transformers franchise on Paramount.

Save 50% Paramount Plus: was $60 now $30 at Paramount+ $30 cheaper on an annual subscription to one of the best streaming services on the market. Paramount Plus is home to all Star Trek content, the Halo TV series and the Transformers franchise as well as award-winning originals. Note: This deal will expire on September 18. Read more ▼

Image 1 of 4 Paramount Plus annual subscriptions are currently 50% off for a limited time only. (Image credit: Paramount) Paramount Plus annual subscriptions are currently 50% off for a limited time only. (Image credit: Microsoft) Paramount Plus annual subscriptions are currently 50% off for a limited time only. (Image credit: Paramount Pictures) Paramount Plus annual subscriptions are currently 50% off for a limited time only. (Image credit: Paramount)

Now is the time to cash in as you can save 50%, which is up to $60, on an annual subscription to Paramount Plus. That means you can watch all Star Trek content, both movies and TV shows, which includes the recent series of Strange New Worlds. It's also where you can watch both series of the Halo TV series and all eight live-action Transformers movies as well as the recent animated "Transformers: One".

So, Paramount is home to some top-tier Sci-Fi content, but it's also responsible for hit original series and movies, making it a streaming service well worth having. Shows like "1923", "Dexter: Original Sin", "Mobland", "Mayor Of Kingstown", "The Agency" and all of Paramount's historic library of programming and content.

Key features: All Star Trek content, Halo TV series, Transformers franchise, historic library of award-winning programming and movies, 50% discount.

Price history: Before today's deal, the regular price for annual subscriptions was 12 months for the price of 10, but this discount is half the price of those 10 months, making this deal an excellent value.

Reviews consensus: Paramount Plus is the absolute go-to if you want Star Trek. You can stream all series and all movies in one place. It has a huge library of great content, but if you specifically want Sci-Fi, there are a few better options available.

✅ Buy it if: You want to stream Star Trek or you're looking for a streaming service subscription but you don't want to spend a fortune.

❌ Don't buy it if: You already have a Paramount Plus subscription or you're not in the market to try a new streaming service.

