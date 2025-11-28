The Vaonis Vespera Pro has been brought to its second-cheapest price by the Black Friday sales. It is a stunning smart telescope that represents the pinnacle of Vaonis' engineering with a huge 12.5MP sensor and CovalENS technology, allowing composite images of up to 50MP.

You can get the Vaonis Vespera Pro on sale for $2490 from Amazon.

Our astronomy expert, Gemma Lavender, was thoroughly impressed with it and imaged galaxies and star clusters in stunning detail. She gave it four and a half stars in her full Vaonis Vespera Pro review for easy set-up and the intuitive Singularity app, which makes it a breeze to find and image over 4,000 objects.

Works for European Space Agency (ESA) Works for European Space Agency (ESA) Gemma Lavender Contributing expert Gemma currently works for the European Space Agency on content, communications and outreach, and was formerly the content director of Space.com, Live Science, science and space magazines How It Works and All About Space, history magazines All About History and History of War, as well as Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) kids education brand Future Genius. She is the author of several books, including "Quantum Physics in Minutes", "Haynes Owners’ Workshop Manual to the Large Hadron Collider" and "Haynes Owners’ Workshop Manual to the Milky Way". She holds a degree in physical sciences, a Master’s in astrophysics and a PhD in computational astrophysics. She was elected as a fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society in 2011. She has covered stories and features for publications such as Physics World, Astronomy Now and Astrobiology Magazine.