Astronomer Gemma Lavender thinks the Vespera Pro is perfect for beginners and it's now $500 off for Black Friday on Amazon
The best smart telescope for resolution, the Vaonis Vespera Pro, is now at its second lowest price for Black Friday — only $2490 on Amazon.
The Vaonis Vespera Pro has been brought to its second-cheapest price by the Black Friday sales. It is a stunning smart telescope that represents the pinnacle of Vaonis' engineering with a huge 12.5MP sensor and CovalENS technology, allowing composite images of up to 50MP.
You can get the Vaonis Vespera Pro on sale for $2490 from Amazon.
Our astronomy expert, Gemma Lavender, was thoroughly impressed with it and imaged galaxies and star clusters in stunning detail. She gave it four and a half stars in her full Vaonis Vespera Pro review for easy set-up and the intuitive Singularity app, which makes it a breeze to find and image over 4,000 objects.
Save $500 on the highest resolution smart telescope available on the market with a huge 12.5 MP sensor and the ability to make composite images up to 50 MP in size using the Vaonis CovalENS mosaic technology.
We gave it four and a half stars in our Vaonis Vespera Pro review for its ease of use and set-up, with an intuitive app design that made it easy to locate and observe deep space objects like star clusters and galaxies.
Gemma currently works for the European Space Agency on content, communications and outreach, and was formerly the content director of Space.com, Live Science, science and space magazines How It Works and All About Space, history magazines All About History and History of War, as well as Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) kids education brand Future Genius. She is the author of several books, including "Quantum Physics in Minutes", "Haynes Owners’ Workshop Manual to the Large Hadron Collider" and "Haynes Owners’ Workshop Manual to the Milky Way". She holds a degree in physical sciences, a Master’s in astrophysics and a PhD in computational astrophysics. She was elected as a fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society in 2011. She has covered stories and features for publications such as Physics World, Astronomy Now and Astrobiology Magazine.