This small but mighty smart telescope impressed our astronomy expert and now it's $50 cheaper for Black Friday

Our astronomy expert, Gemma Lavender, reviewed the ZWO Seestar S30 and was impressed with the easy setup and stunning images. Get it for $349 in this Black Friday deal from Amazon!

The ZWO Seestar S30 smart telescope on a blue planet background, with a black Space.com Black Friday deals badge in the upper left corner.
(Image credit: ZWO)

This Black Friday deal sees $50 shaved off the ZWO Seestar S30, a lightweight, portable smart telescope capable of amazing astrophotography. ZWO is a brand well-known for its dedicated astrophotography cameras, and they have brought that expertise through into their range of smart telescopes.

You can get the ZWO Seestar S30 on sale for $349 from Amazon.