This Black Friday deal sees $50 shaved off the ZWO Seestar S30, a lightweight, portable smart telescope capable of amazing astrophotography. ZWO is a brand well-known for its dedicated astrophotography cameras, and they have brought that expertise through into their range of smart telescopes.

You can get the ZWO Seestar S30 on sale for $349 from Amazon.

Our astronomy expert, Gemma Lavender, gave it four stars when she reviewed the ZWO Seestar S30 for us, and praised the easy setup, quiet operation and quick imaging of deep-sky objects. This early Black Friday deal from Amazon is offering $50 off this small but mighty smart telescope, and we are expecting lots more deals to fly in throughout the day.