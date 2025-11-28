With Black Friday upon us, we've spent days scouring the internet for the best Black Friday deals, covering telescopes, binoculars, drones, star projectors, Lego sets and so much more. And, as now is the perfect time to think about buying your Christmas gifts, we've put together this handy guide to gift buying in order to save you lots of dollars.

If you have any family or friends who are space fans, this is the page for you. We've rounded up some of the best Black Friday deals that we feel will make ideal Christmas gifts. Whether you're looking for a budget option or a premium one, we've got you covered.

Kat Bayly Freelance contributor Kat has been freelancing for Space.com for a number of years, and with a keen interest in all things related to nature, she often spends time looking at the moon and stars in her spare time. She also has experience in searching for genuine deals during the biggest sales events of the year.

Telescopes

Save $40 Celestron Inspire 100AZ: was $380 now $340 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Perhaps you're looking for a gift to give someone who is starting to explore the night sky? If so, this telescope is ideal. It's beginner-friendly and we ranked it as the best budget telescope. It offers you the chance to see detailed views of the moon and planets. Now with $40 off this Black Friday, it's the perfect time to buy it.

Save $55 Dwarflab Dwarf 3: was $549 now $494 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ For a more advanced stargazer, perhaps a smart telescope might be in order? In our review of the Dwarflab Dwarf 3, we awarded it 4 out of 5 stars, being impressed by its ability to capture good images of the night sky. With this Black Friday deal, you can save yourself $55 while also entering someone's good books... Note: Be sure to tick the coupon price to receive this discount.

Binoculars