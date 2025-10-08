These are all of our favorite deals from Prime Day in October

Grab the best deals we have found across Lego, streaming, skywatching gear and cameras!

Prime Day in October is coming to a close but these deals are still active, for now! We have rounded up the best deals across skywatching gear, cameras, Lego and drones for you to choose from. Some of these deals may last longer than Prime Day, which is ending tonight at midnight, but we would advise securing them now before they jump up in price.

Using the sidebar, you can jump straight to deals that are of interest to you. Whether that is a fancy new pair of Celestron binoculars, a Unistellar smart telescope or the infinitely cute Lego Grogu!

Best telescope deals

Unistellar Odyssey Pro
Save $450
Unistellar Odyssey Pro : was $4,499 now $4,049 at Adorama

Save a huge $450 on an amazing smart telescope that makes astrophotography a breeze. The Odyssey Pro is perfect for deep space targets like the Triangulum galaxy, Hercules star clusters and hundreds more. The pro version adds the Nikon-made eyepiece which allows users a more traditional viewing experience as well as being able to view a target on a smartphone.

We gave it four and a half stars in our Unistellar Odyssey Pro review for its great deep space observation ability and its light weight, which is great for carting to dark sky sites.

Celestron Inspire 100AZ refractor telescope
Save $76
Celestron Inspire 100AZ refractor telescope: was $380 now $304 at Amazon

Save $76 on our best budget telescope. We absolutely love this telescope for its great optics at a great price, so much so that it features in a massive five of our expert guides! It is one of our best telescopes for kids and best telescopes for beginners.

It's great for lunar and planetary viewing but we also managed to see the Andromeda galaxy (M31) in our full Celestron Inspire 100AZ review. It would also be a great budget option for getting a better view of the comet Lemmon.

Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ Smartphone App-Enabled Telescope
Save 26% ($123)
Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ tabletop dobsonian: was $480 now $357 at Amazon

Save $123 on this powerful tabletop dobsonian. We rated the alt-azimuth mount version four stars in our full Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ review. In our testing, we managed to get well-contrasted views of galaxies and star clusters, as well as a decent view of Mars.

It has a 5.11-inch aperture and works with the Celestron StarSense app to help locate night sky targets. The Dobsonian mount is better suited for tabletop-based set-ups.

Best binocular deals

Celestron Cometron 7x50 binoculars
Save 27% ($13)
Celestron Cometron 7x50 binoculars: was $48 now $35 at Amazon

Save a huge 27% on the Celestron Cometron 7x50 binoculars. With large 50mm objective lenses, these binoculars offer excellent light-gathering power, essential for bright views of dim night sky objects.

We rated the Celestron Cometron 7x50 four stars in our review. They offer a wide field of view and are a great option for kids to use.

Celestron SkyMaster 20x80
Save $50
Celestron SkyMaster 20x80 : was $210 now $160 at Amazon

Save $50 on these superb high-powered binoculars, suitable for stargazing or nature watching. We rank the Pro model as the best binoculars for long distance viewing.

Celestron SkyMaster 25x100
Save 35% ($46)
Celestron SkyMaster 15x70: was $130 now $84 at Amazon

Save a huge $46 on these mammoth binoculars. Once you have them secured on a tripod, they will give you incredible stereoscopic views of the cosmos!

Best camera deals

Fujifilm X-H2
Save 20% ($465)
Fujifilm X-H2 : was $2,300 now $1,835 at Walmart

Save a huge $465 on this workhorse camera, capable of 40MP stills and 8K video at up to 30p. It features a 5.76-million-dot viewfinder, a CFexpress card slot and advanced video output with Apple ProRes and raw video capability.

We think it's the best Fujifilm camera for professionals because of its powerful functionality and advanced features.

Fujifilm X-T5 camera with XF 16-50mm f/2.8-4.8 R LM WR lens
Save $140
Fujifilm X-T5 camera with XF 16-50mm f/2.8-4.8 R LM WR lens: was $2,400 now $2,260 at Walmart

Save a huge $140 on the powerful and highly portable Fujifilm X-T5. The camera's 40MP sensor provides exceptional detail for capturing constellations and deep space objects.

We rated the Fujifilm X-T5 four stars in our review. Its combination of high-resolution, good low-light performance and classic retro controls makes it a joy to use for all kinds of photography.

Canon EOS R8
Save $299
Canon EOS R8: was $1,699 now $1,400 at Walmart

Save $299 on this camera, which we voted the best beginner full-frame camera. We loved Canon's lightest full-frame mirrorless camera, with us giving the Canon R8 four and a half stars out of five in our review.

Best lens deals

Sigma 14mm F1.4 DG DN Art lens
Save $198
Sigma 14mm F1.4 DG DN Art lens: was $1,758 now $1,560 at Walmart

Save almost $200 on our best lens for astrophotography. It offers unparalleled low-light performance thanks to its super-fast f/1.4 aperture. It also has a wide 14mm focal length, so it is perfect for capturing stunning starfields or maximising chances of photographing meteors.

We gave it four and a half in our full Sigma 14mm F1.4 DG DN Art lens review for its sharp low-light images and great color rendition.

Nikon Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.4 lens
Save $103
Nikon Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.4 lens: was $600 now $497 at Amazon

Save $103 on one of the best Nikon lenses. It's a nifty-fifty lens that offers the perfect balance between focal length and aperture. You get a mid-range 50mm focal length and a huge f/1.4 aperture for a very reasonable price.

It makes for a great astro lens thanks to great low-light performance but also doubles up as a stunning portrait lens with creamy bokeh.

Fujifilm XF 50mm f/2 R WR lens
Save $70
Fujifilm XF 50mm f/2 R WR lens: was $500 now $430 at Walmart

Save $70 on this nifty-fifty from Fujifilm. It offers a focal range of 50mm with a fast f/2 aperture that is perfect for capturing the night sky. It is a versatile lens that would be suited to a range of different styles of photography, including astro, portrait and street photography.

It is one of the best Fujifilm lenses you can buy and a perfect complement to the best Fujifilm cameras.

Best star projector deals

Hommkiety Galaxy Projector
Hommkiety Galaxy Projector: was $50 now $37.50 at Amazon

Save 25% on a projector we gave 5 stars in our review and sits in our best star projectors guide. At this price, you'll do well to find more quality.

Pococo Home Planetarium Star Projector
Save 37%
Pococo Galaxy Star Projector: was $126 now $80 at Amazon

Save 37% on the Pococo Galaxy Star Projector, which we've named one of the best star projectors thanks to its rechargeable battery.

Orzorz Star Projector
Save $12
Orzorz Star Projector: was $60 now $48 at Amazon

Get the lowest-ever price on one of the best star projectors around. In our review, we found that despite the price, it gives the most premium models a run for their money.

Best drone deals

DJI Mini 4K
