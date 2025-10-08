Prime Day in October is coming to a close but these deals are still active, for now! We have rounded up the best deals across skywatching gear, cameras, Lego and drones for you to choose from. Some of these deals may last longer than Prime Day, which is ending tonight at midnight, but we would advise securing them now before they jump up in price.

Best telescope deals

Save $450 Unistellar Odyssey Pro : was $4,499 now $4,049 at Adorama Save a huge $450 on an amazing smart telescope that makes astrophotography a breeze. The Odyssey Pro is perfect for deep space targets like the Triangulum galaxy, Hercules star clusters and hundreds more. The pro version adds the Nikon-made eyepiece which allows users a more traditional viewing experience as well as being able to view a target on a smartphone. We gave it four and a half stars in our Unistellar Odyssey Pro review for its great deep space observation ability and its light weight, which is great for carting to dark sky sites. Read more ▼

Best binocular deals

Save 27% ($13) Celestron Cometron 7x50 binoculars: was $48 now $35 at Amazon Save a huge 27% on the Celestron Cometron 7x50 binoculars. With large 50mm objective lenses, these binoculars offer excellent light-gathering power, essential for bright views of dim night sky objects. We rated the Celestron Cometron 7x50 four stars in our review. They offer a wide field of view and are a great option for kids to use. Read more ▼

Save 35% ($46) Celestron SkyMaster 15x70: was $130 now $84 at Amazon Save a huge $46 on these mammoth binoculars. Once you have them secured on a tripod, they will give you incredible stereoscopic views of the cosmos! Read more ▼

Best camera deals

Save 20% ($465) Fujifilm X-H2 : was $2,300 now $1,835 at Walmart Save a huge $465 on this workhorse camera, capable of 40MP stills and 8K video at up to 30p. It features a 5.76-million-dot viewfinder, a CFexpress card slot and advanced video output with Apple ProRes and raw video capability. We think it's the best Fujifilm camera for professionals because of its powerful functionality and advanced features. Read more ▼

Best lens deals

Save $103 Nikon Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.4 lens: was $600 now $497 at Amazon Save $103 on one of the best Nikon lenses. It's a nifty-fifty lens that offers the perfect balance between focal length and aperture. You get a mid-range 50mm focal length and a huge f/1.4 aperture for a very reasonable price. It makes for a great astro lens thanks to great low-light performance but also doubles up as a stunning portrait lens with creamy bokeh. Read more ▼

Best star projector deals