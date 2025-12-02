These five last-chance Cyber Monday telescope deals are still live, but you'll have to hurry

Cyber Monday may be behind us, but there are still a few deals to be had. We've rounded up the remaining bargains, so snap these up before they're gone!

There are still some Cyber Monday scope deals to be had. (Image credit: Future)

Are you looking for a great deal on one of the best telescopes? The good news is that while Black Friday and Cyber Monday have been and gone, there are still some Cyber Monday deals available. If you're quick, you can still save over $200.

Between us, our experts have spent a lot of time picking over the best Cyber Monday telescope deals. It's easy to see a price drop and assume you're getting a bargain, but that's not always the case. We've seen retailers raise a price for a month or two before Black Friday, just so they can say it's a bargain when the day rolls around. We've done our homework to make sure the deals we bring to you are genuine.

The best Cyber Monday telescope deals still available

Why you can trust Space.com Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test and review products.

ZWO Seestar S30
Best for portability
Save $50
ZWO Seestar S30: was $399 now $349 at Amazon

Save $50 on the ZWO Seestar S30, which we rank as the best portable smart telescope. We gave it four stars in our ZWO Seestar S30 review, praising its ease of setup and image quality.

Celestron Nexstar 6SE
Save $160
Celestron Nexstar 6SE: was $1,199 now $1,039 at Amazon

Save $160 on this fantastic smart telescope, which is equally suited to beginners or seasoned skywatchers. It has a 6-inch aperture and is easily controlled by a remote on the mount, which can features a bank of over 40,000 celestial objects.

Our expert gave it four and a half stars in their Celestron Nexstar 6SE review, praising its image quality in particular.

Celestron Origin
Best for deep sky images
Save $200
Celestron Origin: