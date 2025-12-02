There are still some Cyber Monday scope deals to be had.

Are you looking for a great deal on one of the best telescopes? The good news is that while Black Friday and Cyber Monday have been and gone, there are still some Cyber Monday deals available. If you're quick, you can still save over $200.

Between us, our experts have spent a lot of time picking over the best Cyber Monday telescope deals. It's easy to see a price drop and assume you're getting a bargain, but that's not always the case. We've seen retailers raise a price for a month or two before Black Friday, just so they can say it's a bargain when the day rolls around. We've done our homework to make sure the deals we bring to you are genuine.

However, these are likely to disappear by the end of Tuesday, as retailers end their Black Friday offers and start thinking about their Christmas deals. If there aren't suitable options here, check out our guides to the best smart telescopes and beginner telescopes. But, for the best remaining Cyber Monday telescope deals, scroll down.

The best Cyber Monday telescope deals still available

Save $160 Celestron Nexstar 6SE: was $1,199 now $1,039 at Amazon Save $160 on this fantastic smart telescope, which is equally suited to beginners or seasoned skywatchers. It has a 6-inch aperture and is easily controlled by a remote on the mount, which can features a bank of over 40,000 celestial objects. Our expert gave it four and a half stars in their Celestron Nexstar 6SE review, praising its image quality in particular.