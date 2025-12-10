Want to see further for less? We have rounded up the last few Cyber Monday binocular deals, saving up to hundreds, but you'll have to be fast

Cyber Monday may be behind us, but don't despair, there are still a few last-minute binocular deals out there, and we've put together the best on offer.

Cyber Monday may be behind us but there are still deals to be had. (Image credit: Future / Celestron)

Were you hoping to save money on the best binoculars? Think you've left it too late? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Cyber Monday may be behind us, but there are still binocular deals around, and we've uncovered those few remaining offers.

We do mean deals, too. The problem with Black Friday and Cyber Monday, or any sale, is that it's hard to know if a deal is genuine or not. We've seen companies, reputable ones, spike prices just to claim a massive discount. That's where our experts come in.

Last chance Cyber Monday binoculars deals still available

Celestron SkyMaster 20x80
Celestron SkyMaster 20x80: was $210 now $165 at Amazon

Save $50 on these excellent, high-powered binoculars, which are equally suitable for stargazing or nature watching. We think the Pro version of these binos are the best binoculars for long distance viewing.

Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42
Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42: was $160 now $97 at Amazon

Save $63 on these fog and water-resistant binoculars which, while being beginner-friendly, which, budget-friendly as budget-priced as they are, boast excellent optics. We think they're the best binoculars for beginners.

Celestron SkyMaster 12x60
Celestron SkyMaster 12x60 : was $110 now $73 at Amazon

Save $37 on these astronomy-friendly Celestron 12x60 binoculars. We think they're the best beginners binoculars for long-distance viewing and they're sturdy enough to withstand a little rough handling.

NOTE: Make sure you tick the coupon box to get these binoculars are the lowest price.

