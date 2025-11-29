Smart telescopes are app-controlled devices that replace eyepieces with image sensors and use plate-solving to find night sky targets automatically. They're incredibly easy to set up and are a great option for first-time stargazers.



The fall and winter night sky in the Northern Hemisphere is a playground for astrophotography, with Orion’s glowing nebulas, the glittering Pleiades and the Andromeda Galaxy riding high. When the sky is clear, it can have atmospheric clarity like at no other time of year, but how can you make the most of long winter nights if you live in an urban area where light pollution drowns out the stars?

Using a smart telescope to automatically slew to your chosen subject, the device will then live-stack hundreds of short exposures in real-time, boosting faint details within deep-sky targets while algorithmically suppressing light pollution. The results are rich, colorful images that would have seemed impossible a decade ago.

We’re now entering the third or fourth wave of smart telescopes, with the likes of Unistellar, Vaonis, Dwarflab, Seestar and Celestron pairing fast optics with increasingly capable image sensors, onboard processing and intuitive apps. They frame objects precisely for each system’s field of view, track them and build a signal minute by minute.

Whether you want instant results or are prepared to invest the time to chase subtler structure in nebulae and galaxies, a smart telescope is a fine investment. We’ve matched 10 standout smart telescopes with 10 showpiece celestial sights in the Northern Hemisphere’s fall and winter nights, chosen to highlight each smart telescope’s strengths.

1. Unistellar eVscope 2 Unistellar eVscope 2: was $4,999 now $3,999 at Amazon What: NGC 891 spiral galaxy Where: Andromeda constellation This galaxy, about 30 million light-years from the solar system and some 100,000 light-years wide, is always seen edge-on, so there’s not much of it on show. Part of a small group of galaxies bound together by gravity, it was first discovered in 1784 by William Herschel, famous for finding Uranus. It’s best imaged with the Unistellar eVscope 2 because of its unrivaled 7.7 megapixel resolution. Read more: Unistellar eVscope 2 review

2. Vaonis Vespera 2 Vaonis Vespera 2: $1,690 at Amazon What: Andromeda Galaxy (M31) Where: Andromeda constellation Best seen in November, but visible from September through March, the Andromeda Galaxy is the closest spiral galaxy to the Milky Way — and it’s one of the largest objects in the night sky, spanning about three degrees across the sky (more than six full moons). As well as the Vaonis Vespera 2's upgraded 8.3 megapixel sensor, its CovalENs mode allows mosaics, so its 2.5 x 1.4 degree field of view can be used to capture all of M31, including its outer halo. Read more: Vaonis Vespera 2 review

3. Dwarflab Dwarf 3 Dwarflab Dwarf 3: $549 at Amazon What: Orion Nebula (M42) Where: Orion constellation Big, bright and forgiving, the Orion Nebula — easily visible to the naked eye — is the perfect target if you want to show someone what a smart telescope can do. Quick to set up and fast to stack images, this compact scope with a tiny 35mm aperture produces colorful and detailed 8.2 megapixel images of M42. At just 2.9 lbs / 1.3 kg, it’s also small enough to put in a camera bag. Plus, it comes with a magnetic solar filter for solar observing and solar eclipses. Read more: Dwarflab Dwarf 3 review

4. ZWO Seestar S50 ZWO Seestar S50: $744.50 at Amazon What: Pleiades (M45) Where: Taurus constellation Although smart telescopes had been around for a while, it was ZWO’s Seestar that popularized them in 2023 when it launched the S50. No bigger than a compact coffee machine, this 50mm apochromatic refractor is perfect for capturing open star clusters, with the sparkling Pleiades open cluster the perfect target. Around 444 light-years distant, it gets the nickname ‘Seven Sisters’ because seven stars can be seen with the naked eye, but the Seestar S50 will resolve many dozens. Read more: ZWO Seestar S50 review