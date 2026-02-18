SpaceX will resume landing rockets in The Bahamas after raining debris on the country last year

Debris from the upper stage of SpaceX's Starship megarocket is seen in the skies over The Bahamas on March 6, 2025.

SpaceX can land its rockets in The Bahamas again — and will do so very soon, if all goes according to plan.

On Tuesday (Feb. 17), the Civil Aviation Authority of The Bahamas (CAA-B) approved the resumption of Falcon 9 first-stage touchdowns in the nation's waters. The decision ended a lengthy review spurred by a test flight mishap with SpaceX's Starship megarocket, which rained debris down on parts of the island nation nearly a year ago.

"All requisite regulatory and environmental reviews and clearances have been completed in accordance with aerospace safety and operational protocols," CAA-B officials wrote in an update on the agency's website.

SpaceX and The Bahamas announced the rocket-landing collaboration in early 2025. It allows Falcon 9s flying from Florida's Space Coast to reach new orbital trajectories, according to the company . (Most Falcon 9 launches from Florida take a more easterly tack, and their boosters touch down in the open waters of the Atlantic.)

A Falcon 9 booster made its first Bahamian landing exactly one year ago, touching down on a drone ship in the nation's Exuma Sound during a launch of SpaceX's Starlink internet satellites on Feb. 18, 2025 .

SpaceX had hoped to make 20 Bahamas touchdowns last year, but the tally remained stuck at one. The Starship test-flight incident occurred on March 6 , and on April 15, Bahamian officials announced they had put the partnership on hold , citing the need to conduct an environmental assessment of rocket landings.

But that assessment is now complete, with the results going SpaceX's way. And the company plans to return to The Bahamas very soon.

A Falcon 9 first stage will land on a drone ship in Exuma Sound during the Starlink Group 10-36 mission, which will launch 29 of the broadband satellites to low Earth orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station . Liftoff is currently scheduled for Thursday (Feb. 19), during a four-hour window that opens at 5 p.m. EST (2200 GMT).