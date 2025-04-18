Bahamas puts SpaceX rocket landings on hold pending review: report

Landing off the coast of the Bahamas offers SpaceX new rocket flight trajectories.

SpaceX&#039;s first Falcon 9 rocket to land off the coast of the Bahamas touched down on a drone ship on Feb. 18, 2025.
SpaceX's first Falcon 9 rocket to land off the coast of the Bahamas touched down on a drone ship on Feb. 18, 2025. (Image credit: SpaceX)

Just months after SpaceX landed a Falcon 9 rocket in the Bahamas for the first time, the country has hit pause on future landings pending an environmental review, according to news wire reports.

A top Bahamas government official announced on Tuesday (April 15) that the country was suspending future SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket landings until a "full environmental assessment" is complete, Reuters reported.

"No further clearances will be granted until a full environmental assessment is reviewed," Reuters quoted Bahamian Director of Communications Latrae Rahming as writing on the social media site X.

SpaceX made its first Falcon 9 landing in the Bahamas on Feb. 18 during a Starlink satellite fleet launch. The Falcon 9's first-stage booster returned to Earth to land on a SpaceX drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean stationed off the Bahamian coast.

"Our new landing collaboration with The Bahamas will enable Falcon 9 to launch to new orbital trajectories," SpaceX wrote via X at the time. On the heels of that flight, officials in the Bahamas said they expected up to 19 more SpaceX landings throughout the year, but those landings would be subject to regulatory approval, Reuters reported.

It is unclear if the Falcon 9 landing pause in the Bahamas stems from the recent reentry of SpaceX's Flight 8 Starship vehicle, which exploded and rained debris over parts of the Bahamas during a test launch on March 6. SpaceX's Starship vehicle is a new reusable spacecraft that is different from the company's workhorse Falcon 9 rockets.

Tariq Malik
Tariq Malik
Editor-in-Chief

Tariq is the Editor-in-Chief of Space.com and joined the team in 2001, first as an intern and staff writer, and later as an editor. He covers human spaceflight, exploration and space science, as well as skywatching and entertainment. He became Space.com's Managing Editor in 2009 and Editor-in-Chief in 2019. Before joining Space.com, Tariq was a staff reporter for The Los Angeles Times covering education and city beats in La Habra, Fullerton and Huntington Beach. In October 2022, Tariq received the Harry Kolcum Award for excellence in space reporting from the National Space Club Florida Committee. He is also an Eagle Scout (yes, he has the Space Exploration merit badge) and went to Space Camp four times as a kid and a fifth time as an adult. He has journalism degrees from the University of Southern California and New York University. You can find Tariq at Space.com and as the co-host to the This Week In Space podcast with space historian Rod Pyle on the TWiT network. To see his latest project, you can follow Tariq on Twitter @tariqjmalik.

