Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum reopens 5 renovated galleries starring SpaceX rocket parts, a 3D-printed Mars habitat and more
The museum's flagship building on the National Mall drew thousands of visitors on Monday who were among the first to tour reimagined displays.
Hundreds of people lined up outside of the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum on Monday morning (July 28), waiting for the doors to open and the curtains to drop on five newly renovated galleries devoted to aviation and space exploration history.
The museum's flagship building on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. was on track to have more than 6,000 visitors be among the first to see the returning exhibits, like John Glenn's Mercury capsule "Friendship 7," and all new displays, such as SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket parts, a Blue Origin crew cabin and an immersive 3D-printed Mars habitat.
"Reopening our main hall with so many iconic aerospace artifacts, as well as completely new exhibitions, will give visitors much more to see and enjoy," said Chris Browne, the John and Adrienne Mars Director of the National Air and Space Museum, in a statement. "We are thrilled to open this next phase of exhibitions to the public."
The new galleries are part of a $900 million, full-building overhaul that began in 2018 and is expected to be complete by the museum's 50th anniversary in July 2026. The five galleries that premiered to the public on Monday were the second set of reimagined and relaunched halls to reopen after a similar debut in 2022.
The new experiences began outside the building as its north entrance re-opened to the public for the first time in three years. Located alongside Jefferson Drive, the new entryway features a wing-like vestibule.
From there, the doors led directly into the "Boeing Milestones of Flight Hall," which displays some of the museum's most iconic objects. The hall underwent a restoration in 2014, so the artifacts remain mostly the same, but during its closure, the floor and ceiling were replaced and wall-length screens were added to preview what awaits visitors further into the museum.
Adjacent to "Milestones" is the new "Futures in Space" exhibition, which aims to recapture the visitor experience from when the National Air and Space Museum first opened and the space artifacts on exhibit were still contemporary to the day. Premiering in this gallery are items from the companies and other venues exploring space today, including Virgin Galactic and Axiom Space, as well as SpaceX and Blue Origin.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Rather than organize the displays by program or historic period, "Futures in Space" uses the objects it exhibits to explore the answers to a series of questions, such as: Who decides who goes to space? Why do we go? And what will we do when we get there?
Artwork from the museum's extensive collection and imagery from pop culture references to the future of spaceflight complete the hall, which also includes a stage and seating area for live talks and presentations.
The other galleries that opened to the public on Monday explore aviation history, including the "Barron Hilton Pioneers of Flight," "World War I: The Birth of Military Aviation" and the "Allan and Shelley Holt Innovations Gallery." The Lockheed Martin IMAX Theater was also upgraded and is open again.
"We look forward to welcoming many more people into these modernized and inspiring new spaces," said Browne.
Entrance to the National Air and Space Museum remains free, but time entry passes available from the Smithsonian's website are required.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Robert Pearlman is a space historian, journalist and the founder and editor of collectSPACE.com, a daily news publication and community devoted to space history with a particular focus on how and where space exploration intersects with pop culture. Pearlman is also a contributing writer for Space.com and co-author of "Space Stations: The Art, Science, and Reality of Working in Space” published by Smithsonian Books in 2018.In 2009, he was inducted into the U.S. Space Camp Hall of Fame in Huntsville, Alabama. In 2021, he was honored by the American Astronautical Society with the Ordway Award for Sustained Excellence in Spaceflight History. In 2023, the National Space Club Florida Committee recognized Pearlman with the Kolcum News and Communications Award for excellence in telling the space story along the Space Coast and throughout the world.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.