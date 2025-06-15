Go inside the development of NASA's $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope with new 'Cosmic Dawn' documentary

For space fans, June has something extra to enjoy, as NASA recently released “Cosmic Dawn,” a new “intimate access” documentary all about designing and assembling the James Webb Space Telescope.

The 90-minute film provides special, never-before-seen footage from the Webb film crew as they invite viewers behind the curtains of one of the most ambitious scientific endeavors in history.

“At NASA, we’re thrilled to share the untold story of our James Webb Space Telescope in our new film ‘Cosmic Dawn,’ celebrating not just the discoveries, but the extraordinary people who made it all happen, for the benefit of humanity,” Rebecca Sirmons, head of NASA+ at the agency’s headquarters in Washington, said in a statement.

Viewers can watch the documentary on NASA+, YouTube or other streaming platforms.

The story of the James Webb Space Telescope begins 30 years ago, as NASA scientists were beginning to discuss a new space telescope, then called the Next Generation Space Telescope. Over the next three decades, NASA collaborated with the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency to design a telescope of incredible ambition and complexity. The project ended up costing over $10 billion — far above the original estimate —and involved thousands of scientists, engineers, and technicians worldwide.

“Webb was a mission that was going to be spectacular whether that was good or bad — if it failed or was successful. It was always going to make history,” explained NASA video producer Sophia Roberts in a statement.

From the first sketches in 1996 to the final launch preparations, “Cosmic Dawn” follows mission leaders as they overcome challenge after challenge, including massive budget overruns, re-designs, and engineering setbacks.

The trailer for "Cosmic Dawn" briefly shows the many challenges of building the James Webb Space Telescope (Image credit: NASA)

The documentary gives viewers inside access to the exclusive spaces where the telescope was made, from mirror assembly sites to clean rooms at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. Along the way, watchers get a crash course in high-stakes telescope design and assembly.

With over 300 individual components that all have to work together, the design and construction of the James Webb Space Telescope gave experts a particularly difficult set of engineering problems, from trying to fit the telescope into a rocket to cleaning its mirrors without damaging them. Woven throughout the documentary are several personal stories from the engineers and scientists working on the project. The interviewees discuss working on this cutting-edge piece of space technology while avoiding several near-disasters in the process, including hurricanes and extreme weather.

“There was nothing easy about Webb at all,” said Webb project manager Bill Ochs in a NASA press release. “I don’t care what aspect of the mission you looked at.”

Interspersed with the engineering processes are beautiful photos of the universe, taken by both the James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope. Viewers are treated to stunning nebulas and stars from the deepest pockets of our galaxy as astronomers explain how the James Webb Space Telescope can peer farther back in time than any telescope before it.

As part of NASA’s 66-year commitment to sharing and documenting its work, “Cosmic Dawn” highlights the human spirit to reach for the stars. It’s a must-watch documentary for students and space enthusiasts alike.