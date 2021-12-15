NASA's James Webb Space Telescope launch: Live updates

Live
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, the agency's successor to the famous Hubble telescope, is scheduled to launch no earlier than Dec. 24, 2021.
The James Webb Space Telescope will launch on an Ariane 5 rocket from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana.
Space.com will share live updates about the new space observatory before, during and after the launch here.
New launch date set
The James Webb Space Telescope is now scheduled to launch no earlier than Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), NASA announced today.
"The James Webb Space Telescope team is working a communication issue between the observatory and the launch vehicle system," NASA officials said in a statement. "This will delay the launch date to no earlier than Friday, Dec. 24. We will provide more information about the new launch date no later than Friday, Dec. 17."
Get breaking space news and the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Thank you for signing up to Space. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.