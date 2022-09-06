James Webb Space Telescope snaps mind-boggling image of Tarantula Nebula

In this mosaic image stretching 340 light-years across, Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) displays the Tarantula Nebula star-forming region in a new light, including tens of thousands of never-before-seen young stars that were previously shrouded in cosmic dust.

The James Webb Space Telescope has delivered a spectacular and unprecedented view of a star-forming region known as the Tarantula Nebula.

A combination of the James Webb Space Telescope's high-resolution infrared instruments reveal thousands of never-before-seen young stars in the stellar nursery, formally named 30 Doradus.

The incredible new detail picked up by the $10 billion space telescope shows gas and dust in the nebula , as well as distant background galaxies.

The superb new detail in the image means Doradus 30, initially nicknamed Tarantula for its spider-like appearance, can now be seen to also resemble a burrowing tarantula's lair, lined with silk.

The photo is the latest in a series of stunning images released from JWST, which launched on Christmas Day 2021 and released its first pictures in July. Recent images include a perfectly formed " Einstein ring ."

The Tarantula Nebula is located 161,000 light-years away in the Large Magellanic Cloud and is the brightest star-forming region in the galaxies nearest to our Milky Way, collectively known as the Local Group.

A side-by-side display of the same region of the Tarantula Nebula brings out the distinctions between Webb's near-infrared (closer to visible red, left) and mid-infrared (further from visible red, right) images. (Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO Production Team)

The nebula is of special interest to astronomers studying how stars form. The nebula has a similar type of chemical composition as star-forming regions from when the cosmos was only a few billion years old, thus offering a unique insight into how stars formed in the deep cosmic past.

JWST is a collaboration led by NASA with contributions from the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency.