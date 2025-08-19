Artemis 2 astronauts practice photographing the moon | Space photo of the day for Aug. 19, 2025
To gear up for photographing the moon up close, the astronauts used an inflatable moon and a mockup Orion capsule.
As the April 2026 launch date gets closer and closer for NASA's Artemis 2 moon mission, its four astronauts are working to ready themselves for the historic event.
What is it?
At NASA training centers, astronauts use simulators, mockups, models and even inflatable moons to hone their skills for upcoming missions.
In a recent X post, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland showed the Artemis 2 astronauts using a blown-up moon and mockup of the Orion capsule to practice camera training. These items allow astronaut crews and ground teams to practice visual procedures in a safe, controlled environment. This in turn helps them learn to better navigate by sight, prepare for unexpected visual conditions and fine-tune camera operations, all of which are essential skills for successful spaceflight.
Where is it?
This training took place at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Texas.
Why is it amazing?
Artemis 2 is set to be the first crewed lunar mission of NASA's Artemis program, going on a 10-day trip around the moon before returning to Earth. The crew consists of NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman (commander), Christina Koch (mission specialist), Victor Glover (pilot) and the Canadian Space Agency's Jeremy Hansen.
Though the mission has faced multiple delays, it is now targeting April 2026 for launch. As part of their training, the four crew members recently suited up and entered the Orion spacecraft for the first time.
Want to learn more?
You can read more about the Artemis program and mankind's race to the moon.
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Space.com. Formerly, she was the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a freelance science journalist. Her beats include quantum technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.
