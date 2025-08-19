Artemis 2 astronauts practice photographing the moon | Space photo of the day for Aug. 19, 2025

A look at the training center where the Artemis 2 astronauts are preparing for their upcoming launch.

As the April 2026 launch date gets closer and closer for NASA's Artemis 2 moon mission, its four astronauts are working to ready themselves for the historic event.

What is it?

At NASA training centers, astronauts use simulators, mockups, models and even inflatable moons to hone their skills for upcoming missions.

In a recent X post, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland showed the Artemis 2 astronauts using a blown-up moon and mockup of the Orion capsule to practice camera training. These items allow astronaut crews and ground teams to practice visual procedures in a safe, controlled environment. This in turn helps them learn to better navigate by sight, prepare for unexpected visual conditions and fine-tune camera operations, all of which are essential skills for successful spaceflight.

Where is it?

This training took place at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Texas.

Camera training is underway as the Artemis 2 astronaut team works on their spaceflight skills. (Image credit: NASA/James Blair)

Why is it amazing?

Artemis 2 is set to be the first crewed lunar mission of NASA's Artemis program, going on a 10-day trip around the moon before returning to Earth. The crew consists of NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman (commander), Christina Koch (mission specialist), Victor Glover (pilot) and the Canadian Space Agency's Jeremy Hansen.

Though the mission has faced multiple delays, it is now targeting April 2026 for launch. As part of their training, the four crew members recently suited up and entered the Orion spacecraft for the first time.

Want to learn more?

