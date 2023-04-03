Live
NASA's Artemis 2 moon mission: Live updates
NASA's Artemis 2 mission is returning astronauts to the moon for the first time since 1972. See live mission updates here.
You can launch a Space Launch System of your own with this Estes NASA SLS model rocket (opens in new tab) for a 1:200 scale version of NASA's moon megarocket. Read more about it.
NASA's Artemis 2 lunar mission in 2024 will send the first astronauts around the moon in nearly 50 years. The mission will launch four astronauts around the moon on a lunar flyby aboard an Orion spacecraft using a Space Launch System rocket.
Artemis 2 is an eight day mission that will send three NASA astronauts and one Canadian Space Agency astronaut around the moon on a free-return trajectory. It is the last test flight before the Artemis 3 crewed moon landing mission in 2025.
See our complete coverage of the Artemis 1 mission below.
Artemis 2 crew reveal webcast! | Artemis 2 explained | Latest news
Tariq Malik is the Editor-in-Chief of Space.com and has been covering human spaceflight for more than 18 years and space exploration overall for more than 20 years. He covered the final 22 space shuttle missions and NASA's ongoing International Space Station and Artemis program.
Elizabeth Howell first became interested in space after watching the movie "Apollo 13" as a teenager in 1996, kickstarting a lifelong fascination with the 1960s and 1970s human lunar landing program. She has watched five human spaceflight launches since and participated in a simulated Mars mission.
NASA Artemis 2 moon crew announcement underway
NASA's Artemis 2 moon astronaut crew reveal is underway live on NASA TV.
Speaking before a huge crowd at the Ellington Field in Houston, NASA's chief astronaut Joe Acaba began by inviting the entire astronaut corps to the stage.
"Your Artemis 2 astronauts are in the room with you ... I am not one of them," he said.
Canada's Prime Minister François-Philippe Champagne hailed the 60 year partnership of NASA + CSA and Canada's contribution of the CanadArm3 for the Gateway station around the moon: "We're going to the moon!" he cheered.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson is now preparing to introduce the crew.
NASA to announce Artemis 2 crew today
At long last, we're going to learn which astronauts will fly NASA's first crewed mission to the moon of the Artemis generation.
Today, April 3, NASA and the Canadian Space Agency will announce the four astronauts who will fly on the Artemis 2 mission around the moon in 2024. That crew is expected to include one Canadian astronaut and three NASA astronauts, but exactly who is yet to be revealed.
NASA will announce the crew in an event at Ellington Field near the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT). Space.com staff writer Elizabeth Howell is on scene at the event alongside contributor Robert Pearlman of collectSPACE.com.
You'll be able to watch it live on Space.com, as well as at the top of this page at start time.
While we wait, here's a nifty trailer from NASA for today's Artemis 2 crew reveal.
Thank you for signing up to Space. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.