Know this photo? Test your knowledge of these famous firsts in our astrophotography quiz!
Test out your knowledge of these famous firsts in skywatching and astrophotography, from the first photos of Earth and the moon to the invention of telescopes!
Photography has a rich and interesting shared history with astronomy and space exploration. From the early days of taking complex daguerreotypes of our lunar neighbor, technology has since developed so that we can now capture images from satellites in orbit of our own planet or even deeper space objects.
Nowadays, you can easily point a mirrorless camera or telescope at the sky and capture the wonders of the cosmos including the moon, stars, nebulas and even other planets from your own backyard.
The inventors of the first telescopes are responsible for the fundamental principles of how modern telescopes image space today, but who were they? What type of camera was used to take the first photograph of Earth from space? What brand of cameras do they use on the ISS?
Test your knowledge and be inspired by the historical firsts of astrophotography and skywatching!
Try it out below and see how well you score!
Harry joined Space.com in December 2024 as an e-commerce staff writer covering cameras, optics, and skywatching content. Based in the UK, Harry graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor's degree in American Literature with Creative Writing from the University of East Anglia. A keen photographer, Harry has strong experience with astrophotography and has captured celestial objects with a range of cameras. As a lifelong skywatcher, Harry remembers watching the Perseid meteor shower every summer in his hometown and being amazed by the wonders of the night sky.
