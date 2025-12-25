Astronauts beam home Christmas wishes from International Space Station: 'I think we may be orbiting a little higher than Santa' (video)
They won't be home for Christmas, but that's okay.
They may not be home for Christmas, but astronauts in space are finding their own way to make the season bright. They've even hung their space stockings by the airlock with care.
Four astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) are sending their best Christmas wishes to Earth as they orbit our planet. NASA astronauts Mike Fincke, Zena Cardman and Chris Williams and Kimiya Yui of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) have sent a video Christmas card home as they and three other crewmates spend the holidays 250 miles (400 kilometers) above Earth.
"Greetings to planet Earth, all of our friends and family, from Expedition 74 aboard the International Space Station, flying high above," said Fincke, who commands the Expedition 74 crew on the ISS. "Thinking of you during this holiday season."
While Fincke and his crewmates miss their loved ones on Earth, they are finding joy in a different kind of family.
"It's also a little bit sad because we're not with our families at the time, but actually we are," Fincke said. "We're with our space family, so we're okay. And we're looking forward to spending the holidays together."
The astronauts will celebrate in orbit alongside their Mission Control support teams all across Earth, from NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston to centers in Japan, Europe and Russia, he added.
Expedition 74 flight engineer Chris Williams, one of the newest arrivals to the ISS, said the astronauts are finding ways to put a zero-gravity spin on Christmas traditions. After all, he arrived at the station on another holiday: Thanksgiving.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
"So as you can see, we've got a little bit of decoration here," Williams said in the video as he showed off a display adorning the small airlock hatch inside the space station's Japanese Kibo laboratory. "We've got a little tree, and we've also hung some boots by the airlock with cheer."
Astronauts on the International Space Station have been spending Christmas in space for 25 years (the first crew took up residence in November 2000), and the first Christmas off Earth was in 1968 during NASA's epic Apollo 8 mission to orbit the moon. But being away from home is not a new experience for astronauts, even before they joined NASA.
Cardman, a geobiologist by training who conducted research in Antarctica and on sea expeditions, said this year is hardly the first time she and her crewmates have spent the holidays away from home.
"It's so special for us to share the holidays with each other here in orbit, and with all of the teams taking care of us on the ground," she added. "So we also want to say a great thank you to the families who are lending these crew members to us, and a thank you to those in Mission Control who will spend their holidays taking care of us, and to their families at home as well."
Still, it may be hard for a certain jolly old elf to reach the ISS.
"I think we may be orbiting a little higher than Santa is flying, though," Cardman said.
JAXA astronaut Yui said the support from friends, family and Mission Control are a boon for him and his crewmates during the holidays. He's looking forward to sharing a taste of Japanese Christmas with his crewmates this year.
"Probably, I'll provide a lot of Japanese food for you guys to celebrate the holiday season," Yui said.
Fincke, Cardman, Williams and Yui are four of seven astronauts currently living aboard the ISS. Cosmonauts Oleg Platanov, Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergey Mikaev, all flight engineers with Russia's Roscosmos space agency, round out the crew but did not appear in the video Christmas card.
"So from all of us aboard the International Space Station to all of you, we would like to wish you the happiest of holiday seasons, the happiest of Christmas," Fincke said. "Merry Christmas, and a happy, happy New Year."
Tariq is the award-winning Editor-in-Chief of Space.com and joined the team in 2001. He covers human spaceflight, as well as skywatching and entertainment. He became Space.com's Editor-in-Chief in 2019. Before joining Space.com, Tariq was a staff reporter for The Los Angeles Times covering education and city beats in La Habra, Fullerton and Huntington Beach. He's a recipient of the 2022 Harry Kolcum Award for excellence in space reporting and the 2025 Space Pioneer Award from the National Space Society. He is an Eagle Scout and Space Camp alum with journalism degrees from the USC and NYU. You can find Tariq at Space.com and as the co-host to the This Week In Space podcast on the TWiT network. To see his latest project, you can follow Tariq on Twitter @tariqjmalik.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.