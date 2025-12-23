Santa's sleigh or the International Space Station? How to spot a bright Christmas flyby Dec. 24 and 25
Early risers across North America and Europe may spot a bright, silent light gliding across the Christmas sky — and it just happens to coincide with an ISS flyby.
Early risers across North America and Europe may notice something unusual in the skies this Christmas, a bright, silent light, gliding smoothly overhead in the hours before sunrise on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.
It won't blink like an airplane and it won't leave a trail behind. Instead, it will appear suddenly, move steadily across the sky and fade away just minutes later. To young, eager eyes already awake and brimming with excitement, it might look like something (or someone) making a quiet journey through the dawn sky.
The timing matches a well-known object passing overhead.
This Christmas, the International Space Station is also perfectly placed to reflect sunlight down to Earth during early-morning passes, making it one of the brightest objects in the sky.
Whether you choose to see it as a seasonal mystery or a space-age marvel, the sight may be brief, but it is beautiful and easy to spot with the naked eye — so long as you are in the right place at the right time.
In the table below, we have listed some of the best times to look up over major cities, weather permitting — information gathered from AstroViewer.net.
City
Date
Local time
Duration
Max altitude
New York
Dec. 24
6:43–6:48 a.m. EST
~5 min
19°
New York
Dec. 25
5:56–5:59 a.m. EST
~3 min
16°
Chicago
Dec. 24
5:42–5:45 a.m. CST
~3 min
16°
Chicago
Dec. 25
6:29–6:35 a.m. CST
~6 min
26°
Toronto
Dec. 24
6:42–6:47 a.m. EST
~5 min
25°
Toronto
Dec. 25
7:30–7:35 a.m. EST
~5 min
56°
London
Dec. 24
7:04–7:10 a.m. GMT
~6 min
55°
London
Dec. 25
6:17–6:22 a.m. GMT
~5 min
70°
Rome
Dec. 25
7:19–7:22 a.m. CET
~3 min
35°
To see the flyby, head outside with a clear view of the sky. You don't need binoculars or a telescope to spot it, just your eyes and a little patience.
The bright light comes from the International Space Station. It shines when sunlight reflects off the large structure while it orbits Earth every 90 minutes.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
For those who want to check future sightings, or quietly confirm what they've seen, NASA's Spot the Station service shows when the space station will pass overhead from any location.
Daisy Dobrijevic joined Space.com in February 2022 having previously worked for our sister publication All About Space magazine as a staff writer. Before joining us, Daisy completed an editorial internship with the BBC Sky at Night Magazine and worked at the National Space Centre in Leicester, U.K., where she enjoyed communicating space science to the public. In 2021, Daisy completed a PhD in plant physiology and also holds a Master's in Environmental Science, she is currently based in Nottingham, U.K. Daisy is passionate about all things space, with a penchant for solar activity and space weather. She has a strong interest in astrotourism and loves nothing more than a good northern lights chase!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.