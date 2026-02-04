Star Trek needs to go back to 20+ episode seasons — and there's never been a better time

It is time for Star Trek to boldly go where no streaming series has gone before: back to the 20+ episode seasons of old!

Star Trek's ongoing mission into the streaming era has been a bumpy ride, often missing the mark with fans and critics alike, while struggling to capture the magic that makes Star Trek special. Don't get us wrong, there have been some great stories and characters in shows like Discovery and Strange New Worlds , and especially in the deeply underappreciated Prodigy , but none of them have managed to trigger the Trekkie renaissance that's surely due.

Starfleet Academy is a bold move, and while we were initially skeptical of it, it seems to be paying off for Paramount, but this is still Paramount moving at impulse. We need a warp speed change to ensure that Star Trek lives long and prospers. And that change is more. Star Trek needs to return to a 20+episode broadcast season, and now is the time to do it.

The Next Next Next Generation

(Image credit: Paramount)

Since streaming took over our viewing habits, TV seasons have become something new. The binge has become king, with shows no longer giving us 24-episodes of episodic TV over the span of several months. Instead, the norm has become 8-12 episodes, usually telling a singular story that's meant to be watched in a few days. It has produced some truly fantastic television, but it has not produced fantastic Star Trek. Despite bigger budgets, better special effects, a cinematic look, and splash casting, the franchise has struggled in this new format.

The reality is that with this setup, the franchise has received mostly tepid responses from fans and critics alike. One of the main sticking points is the lack of episodic content within the show's two launch series, Star Trek: Discovery and Picard . To his credit, Kurtzman attempted to pivot. SNW, Lower Decks, Prodigy, and Academy all deliver more episodic storytelling, though they are still focused around season-long story arcs delivered in 8-10 episodes.

It is, in fact, SNW that most easily proves the point that Star Trek needs more room to breathe, despite being the one live-action show specifically marketed as a return to form for the franchise. The ten-episode episodic season leaves absolutely no room for error, experiment, or its own season-long stories. Instead, the show crams everything into a space that can't hold it, culminating in this past third season that exploded with too much of practically everything.

(Image credit: CBS Television Studios)

With only 10 episodes per season, every episode feels like it needs to be a banger, but that's not possible. SNW's quality was so up and down, it felt like we were in a malfunctioning turbolift. The show was all over the place. While it took some big swings with stylistic choices ("What is Starfleet?"), character focus ("Terrarium"), and comedy ("Four-and-a-Half Vulcans), those swings didn't all hit.

With ten episodes, every single failure felt prolific or, at the least, a waste of time. Crew members seemed shoved to the side, storylines dangled, and the good moments felt drowned out by the bad.

With a 24-episode season, you get room to breathe. No one is going to argue that every episode of Star Trek is a winner. There was some really bad Trek out there long before we ever heard the name Michael Burnham. The difference is that with more episodes, the bad merges with the good.

(Image credit: Paramount)

A show can try out new ideas and not have to nail each and every one. There's room to delve into a character for an episode without feeling like you also have to drive the overall plot along. You can make an episode about big, important things one week and then a comedy another week, and not have the audience feel like they've gotten warp speed tonal whiplash.