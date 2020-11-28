The best Star Trek gift ideas for 2020

You can fly the USS Enterprise for real with this NCC 1701-A drone.

Live long and prosper! "Star Trek" is in a new golden age with numerous new series on the air now: "Star Trek Picard", "Star Trek Discovery" and "Star Trek Lower Decks" all have new seasons in 2020.

Whether you're a fan of these newer franchises or the older ones, there's sure to be a gift to impress the Trekkie in your life. Nostalgia still abounds for collectors who enjoyed "The Original Series" or "The Next Generation" decades ago. Meanwhile, Blu-Rays abound for numerous "Star Trek" movies and television series.

We've assembled some of the best Trek gear for 2020 as you boldly go into this franchise fandom. Act quickly before the best deals warp out of stock!

Our favorite Star Trek gift deals

Star Trek Catan: $65 $49.99 at Amazon



You can build the "Star Trek" economy, planet by planet, with the bestselling Star Trek Catan. It's the perfect opportunity to explore strange new worlds and mine their resources with other species.

What We Left Behind: Looking Back At Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (Blu-ray): $22.99 $18.51 at Amazon This 2019 film provides a nostalgic look-back at "Deep Space Nine", and it's available for nearly 20% off at Amazon. This "Star Trek" series (which ran from 1993 to 1999) used epic story arcs and dealt with serious matters such as war, post-traumatic stress disorder and racism, putting the series far ahead of its time.View Deal

The best Star Trek gifts for collectors

Diamond Select Toys Star Trek: The Original Series Tricorder: $149.99 at Amazon Classic "The Original Series" lights and sound effects on this tricorder will bring you back in time (or is that forward in time?) to the 23rd-century focused "Star Trek" show. Scan for alien life forms, medical diagnoses or whatever your crew requires.View Deal

Star Trek books, movie and TV deals

Star Trek: The Wisdom of Picard: $14.39 at Amazon Captain Jean-Luc Picard's love of Shakespeare, pithy one-liners and dramatic alliteration comes to life in "The Wisdom of Picard". His voice is the one we all want to hear during a crisis, or when we have a choice to make.View Deal

Star Trek: The Original Motion Picture Collection: $29.99 at Target Collect all six of "Star Trek: The Original Series" Hollywood films in one Blu-Ray package. The set includes the acclaimed "Genesis trilogy" of films that detail the adventures of Spock, Kirk's son and the infamous Genesis planet generator.View Deal

Awesome Star Trek gifts for under $25

Funko Pop! Star Trek: Discovery - Saru: $10.99 at Amazon The compassionate Kelpien Saru comes to life in this adorable Funko Pop! figurine available at Amazon. Saru can get a little down at times (who wouldn't, when you can always sense a risk of death), so be sure to give him plenty of company.View Deal

Mego Action Figures: Mr. Spock with Tribbles: $16.99 at Amazon This highly logical action figure shows Spock dealing with the adorable yet pesky Tribbles from "The Original Series". Watch out for the Tribbles' notorious replication rate when you set them loose.View Deal

Hot Wheels Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise: $13.49 at Amazon Who needs roads when you can pull up a starship instead? Grab the iconic U.S.S. Enterprise for cheap and start your journey to strange new worlds.View Deal

