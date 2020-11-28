The best Star Trek gift ideas for 2020

Live long and prosper! "Star Trek" is in a new golden age with numerous new series on the air now: "Star Trek Picard", "Star Trek Discovery" and "Star Trek Lower Decks" all have new seasons in 2020.
Whether you're a fan of these newer franchises or the older ones, there's sure to be a gift to impress the Trekkie in your life. Nostalgia still abounds for collectors who enjoyed "The Original Series" or "The Next Generation" decades ago. Meanwhile, Blu-Rays abound for numerous "Star Trek" movies and television series.
We've assembled some of the best Trek gear for 2020 as you boldly go into this franchise fandom. Act quickly before the best deals warp out of stock!
Our favorite Star Trek gift deals
Star Trek Catan:
$65 $49.99 at Amazon
You can build the "Star Trek" economy, planet by planet, with the bestselling Star Trek Catan. It's the perfect opportunity to explore strange new worlds and mine their resources with other species.
View Deal
Star Trek (2009) Blu-Ray:
$6.96 $4.99 at Amazon
For nearly 30% on Amazon.com, "Star Trek" (2009) lets you beam up with the Chris Pine-led "Star Trek" in their first of the rebooted Hollywood trilogy, loosely based The Original Series. Watch for some Federation-friendly cameos!View Deal
What We Left Behind: Looking Back At Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (Blu-ray):
$22.99 $18.51 at Amazon
This 2019 film provides a nostalgic look-back at "Deep Space Nine", and it's available for nearly 20% off at Amazon. This "Star Trek" series (which ran from 1993 to 1999) used epic story arcs and dealt with serious matters such as war, post-traumatic stress disorder and racism, putting the series far ahead of its time.View Deal
Star Trek: Discovery - Season Two Blu-Ray:
$50 $29.99 at Amazon
Join the time-bending adventures of the "Star Trek: Discovery" crew in the latest complete season available in Blu-Ray, now discounted by a warp-driving 41%. This action-packed season portrays the crew of U.S.S. Discovery finding their way in an alternate timeline.View Deal
The best Star Trek gifts for collectors
Diamond Select Toys Star Trek: The Original Series: Communicator:
$40 $37.70 at Amazon
Beam me up, Scotty! The epic communicator of "Star Trek: The Original Series" can be yours at a discount at Amazon. It looks like a flip cell phone but of course, is potentially powerful enough to call in a starship, so there is that.View Deal
Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise 1701-D Bluetooth Speaker:
$99.95 $69.99 at Amazon
Fly the Federation quadrants using 1701-D version ("Star Trek: The Next Generation") of the U.S.S. Enterprise, on sale at a 30% discount. Just make sure to watch out for the Borg.View Deal
Diamond Select Toys Star Trek: The Original Series Tricorder: $149.99 at Amazon
Classic "The Original Series" lights and sound effects on this tricorder will bring you back in time (or is that forward in time?) to the 23rd-century focused "Star Trek" show. Scan for alien life forms, medical diagnoses or whatever your crew requires.View Deal
Star Trek books, movie and TV deals
Star Trek: The Wisdom of Picard: $14.39 at Amazon
Captain Jean-Luc Picard's love of Shakespeare, pithy one-liners and dramatic alliteration comes to life in "The Wisdom of Picard". His voice is the one we all want to hear during a crisis, or when we have a choice to make.View Deal
Star Trek Cats: $13.40 at Amazon
In perhaps the best "Star Trek" alternate dimension ever, beloved characters from "The Original Series" transform into cats in this great book. Because you haven't lived until you hear Vulcan wisdom spouting from a shorthair feline.View Deal
Star Trek: The Original Motion Picture Collection: $29.99 at Target
Collect all six of "Star Trek: The Original Series" Hollywood films in one Blu-Ray package. The set includes the acclaimed "Genesis trilogy" of films that detail the adventures of Spock, Kirk's son and the infamous Genesis planet generator.View Deal
Star Trek: The Next Generation - The Complete Series Blu-Ray: $119.25 at Amazon
Join the voyages of Jean-Luc Picard, Number One, Data, Troi and more with the complete collection of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episodes on Blu-Ray. Boldly go into the world of the Borg and of intergenerational conflict in this classic series.View Deal
Awesome Star Trek gifts for under $25
Funko Pop! Star Trek: Discovery - Saru: $10.99 at Amazon
The compassionate Kelpien Saru comes to life in this adorable Funko Pop! figurine available at Amazon. Saru can get a little down at times (who wouldn't, when you can always sense a risk of death), so be sure to give him plenty of company.View Deal
Mego Action Figures: Mr. Spock with Tribbles: $16.99 at Amazon
This highly logical action figure shows Spock dealing with the adorable yet pesky Tribbles from "The Original Series". Watch out for the Tribbles' notorious replication rate when you set them loose.View Deal
Kirk-Spock BFF Keychains: $11.69 at Amazon
This adorable set of logical-illogical Kirk-Spock keychain pairings is perfect to express undying friendship or love, no matter what kind of partnership you're in. It's a cheap buy at Amazon.View Deal
Hot Wheels Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise: $13.49 at Amazon
Who needs roads when you can pull up a starship instead? Grab the iconic U.S.S. Enterprise for cheap and start your journey to strange new worlds.View Deal
