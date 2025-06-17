'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' season five will be the show's final frontier on Paramount+

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" will wrap up with a final fifth season

As the old saying goes, "all good things must come to an end," and that certainly goes for award-winning, Emmy-nominated pop culture entertainment offerings set in the final frontier.

Paramount+ is sadly pulling the plug and capping their flagship "Star Trek" prequel series "Strange New Worlds" with a fifth and final season. This shortened six-episode finale will hopefully put an exclamation point on this fantastic "Star Trek: Discovery" spinoff, which has been such a revelation and refresher for the venerable sci-fi franchise that turns 60 in 2026. Production on Season 5 starts later this year after the previously announced Season 4 has finished filming.

But save those tears, as we’ve still got ten chapters of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 3 on the immediate horizon with the segments debuting on July 17, 2025, and another ten adventurous installments coming, which will hopefully be delivered sometime next year in Season 4.

Five will be the magic number for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" (Image credit: Paramount+)

"From the very beginning, 'Strange New Worlds' set out to honor what 'Star Trek' has always stood for — boundless curiosity, hope and the belief that a better future is possible," said executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers, and Alex Kurtzman in a combined statement.

"We're deeply grateful to Paramount+ for the chance to complete our five-season mission, just as we envisioned it, alongside our extraordinary cast and crew. And to the passionate fans who've boldly joined us on this journey — THANK YOU. With three more spectacular seasons ahead for you to see and enjoy, this adventure is far from over."

Since it arrived on Paramount+ in 2022, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" has gained a loyal following with its excellent ensemble cast, old-school “planet of the week” format, imaginative episodes, distinctive humor, and spectacular visual effects. Whether or not a new "The Original Series"-era show will bloom in the aftermath of "Strange New Worlds" is unknown, but with legacy characters still popping up, there's a stellar chance!

Guided by showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Aaron Baiers, Dana Horgan, Alan McElroy, Robbie Thompson, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Chris Fisher, Anson Mount, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth are attached as executive producers.