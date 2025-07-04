Paramount Plus is just 99 cents a month for two months, meaning you can stream season three of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds with a massive discount.

Get two months of Paramount Plus for just 99 cents a month when you sign up via their site.

We think Paramount Plus is one of the best streaming services around and if you're looking for the best streaming deals available, this is right up there. Paramount Plus is the home of all Star Trek content, so whether you want to relive classic episodes and movies, or stream all of the recent content, including the upcoming season of Strange New Worlds, this is a deal worth getting. After the two months are up, the price will revert to the usual monthly price.

Paramount Plus: was $12.99 now $0.99 at Paramount+ Get two months of Paramount Plus for just 99 cents a month. This deal is available for both the Premium and Essential plans and Paramount Plus is the home of all Star Trek content as well as the Transformers and Halo TV franchises.

Image 1 of 3 Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will be streaming on Paramount Plus from July 17. (Image credit: Paramount) The Halo TV series is available to stream on Paramount Plus (Image credit: Microsoft) The Transformers series is available to stream on Paramount Plus. (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

It's worth mentioning that this deal only applies if you select a monthly subscription and not an annual one. But, you can select either the Essential or Premium plans. If you're looking to get two months of streaming for a low price and cancel your subscription, you can make the most of the Premium plan, which offers ad-free streaming, 4K viewing, you can download content and you get access to all of Showtime, which you don't get with the Essential plan. After two months, the price will revert to the usual $7.99 for Essential and $12.99 for Premium.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season three will be available to stream from July 17, and will continue with season four and end with season five. Of course, you can stream all of the Star Trek content as well as the Halo TV series, Transformers movies and some of the Terminator movies too.

Key features: Any monthly plan you wish for just 99 cents a month, cancel anytime, all Star Trek content, the Transformers franchise, Terminator movies, Halo TV series, 4K viewing, downloadable content, live TV and much, much more.

Price history: Before today's deal, the price of the Essential plan was $7.99 per month and the Premium plan was $12.99. You can get annual plans for as little as $59.99, so this is terrific value.

consensus: "This is the absolute go-to if you want Star Trek: The whole franchise is here. But the choice of other content is limited compared to other services. ★★★★½"

Space: ★★★★½

✅ Buy it if: You want a very cheap streaming deal, you're a huge fan of Star Trek or you want to watch the new series of Strange New Worlds.

❌ Don't buy it if: You already have a Paramount Plus subscription.

