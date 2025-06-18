Watch your favorite sci-fi shows anywhere in the world and get a free Amazon voucher ahead of Prime Day with this NordVPN deal
VPN stands for virtual private network and is an excellent online tool, commonly used for online safety while travelling and protects privacy for remote work. Crucially, it also allows you to safely stream your favorite sci-fi movies and shows, like the upcoming season three of Strange New Worlds, Alien: Earth or current shows like Predator: Killer of Killers and Murderbot. Now though, you can claim a free Amazon voucher, up to $50, ahead of Prime Day on July 8.
Get up to 76% off 24 months of NordVPN and claim an Amazon voucher up to $50. NordVPN allows you to watch all your favorite sci-fi shows, including the upcoming season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, anywhere in the world while offering safety and protection for online work, streaming and public Wi-Fi use. You also get perks like up to $1M in identity theft insurance, ad-blockers, anti-malware protection and more.
Note: The price above is for the "Prime" plan and works out at $7.39/month. Different plans cost different amounts and the value of the Amazon voucher depends on the plan you select.
There are several benefits to having a VPN on your device. By issuing a temporary change of IP address, it offers you protection when using public Wi-Fi networks, making it much harder for people to hack into or steal information from your device. It's the same for using private Wi-Fi networks too, so you can work, stream, torrent, and browse anywhere in the world, accessing content from all around the world with vastly improved safety.
NordVPN is offering different plans at different prices, and you get different perks with those plans too. NordVPN offers anti-malware protection, an ad blocker, a data breach scanner and cloud storage. If that isn't enough, you can also get insurance included up to $1m in identity theft cover and $100k in cyber extortion. All discounts range from 70% off to 76% off for two years. That's a huge saving.
Of course, we all love a freebie. You can receive a free Amazon voucher worth up to $50. With Amazon Prime Day arriving on July 8, a Summer sales event where the online retailer offers discounts on a vast number of products it stocks, a voucher could be very handy for picking up a bargain and not having to spend anything.
NordVPN Key Information
Key features: 24 months of Secure high-speed VPN, ad and tracker blocker, anti-malware protection, password manager and data-breach scanner, 1TB cloud storage and monitoring alerts and services, plus up to $1m in identity theft insurance and $100K in cyber extortion insurance.
Price history: Before today's deal, the price of the "Prime" plan from NordVPN would cost $743.76 for 24 months, but now you can get 76% off and you get a free $50 Amazon voucher.
✅ Buy it if: You want maximum online safety, or you're looking to stream your favorite sci-fi TV shows from anywhere in the world.
❌ Don't buy it if: The only reason we can think of either you already have a VPN or it's not within your current budget. Having access to a VPN provides many benefits online and NordVPN is a market leader.
